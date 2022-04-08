Banks Expands 2022 North American Tour, Shares New Album Serpentina: Stream

Banks released her new album Serpentina today, and to celebrate, the pop artist has expanded her 2022 headlining North American tour from a handful of shows to a full 25-date run with special guest Lauren Jauregui.

In a recent interview with Consequence, Banks said one of the main themes of Serpentina is independence. “I think it’s about loving yourself, owning who you are, and trusting your own intuition,” the singer explained.

Serpentina includes the singles “Skinnydipped,” “The Devil,” “Holding Back,” and “I Still Love You.” Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify, followed by the artwork and tracklist.

Advertisement

Related Video

After kicking off the trek on May 25th with a trio of previously announced solo California shows, Banks will continue the run with dates in Austin, Nashville, Toronto, New York City, Chicago, and more. The jaunt, which also includes appearances at BottleRock and Lollapalooza, wraps on August 15th in Phoenix. Cautious Clay will join as a special guest in New York City and Philadelphia.

See the full itinerary below the jump. Tickets to all dates go on sale today, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Serpentina is the follow-up to 2019’s III and the 2020 live EP Live and Stripped.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Serpentina Artwork:

Serpentina Tracklist:

01. Misunderstood

02. Meteorite

03. Fuck Love

04. Deadend

05. Holding Back

06. The Devil

07. Skinnydipped

08. Burn

09. Birds by the Sea

10. Spirit (feat. Samoht)

11. Anything 4 U

12. Unleavable

13. I Still Love You

Advertisement

Banks 2022 Tour Dates:

05/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

05/28 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock

07/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater ^

07/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom ^

07/14 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^

07/16 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live ^

07/17 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando ^

07/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^

07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ^

07/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ^

07/23 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY ^

07/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston ^

07/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

07/28-31 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/02 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^

08/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

08/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

08/07 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^

08/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic ^

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^

08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade ^

08/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

^ = w/ Lauren Jauregui

* = w/ Lauren Jauregui and Cautious Clay