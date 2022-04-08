Menu
Banks Expands 2022 North American Tour, Shares New Album Serpentina: Stream

The 25-date run will feature special guest Lauren Jauregui.

Banks, photo by Bethany Vargas
April 8, 2022 | 11:50am ET

    Banks released her new album Serpentina today, and to celebrate, the pop artist has expanded her 2022 headlining North American tour from a handful of shows to a full 25-date run with special guest Lauren Jauregui.

    In a recent interview with Consequence, Banks said one of the main themes of Serpentina is independence. “I think it’s about loving yourself, owning who you are, and trusting your own intuition,” the singer explained.

    Serpentina includes the singles  “Skinnydipped,” “The Devil,” “Holding Back,” and “I Still Love You.” Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify, followed by the artwork and tracklist.

    Related Video

    After kicking off the trek on May 25th with a trio of previously announced solo California shows, Banks will continue the run with dates in Austin, Nashville, Toronto, New York City, Chicago, and more. The jaunt, which also includes appearances at BottleRock and Lollapalooza, wraps on August 15th in Phoenix. Cautious Clay will join as a special guest in New York City and Philadelphia.

    See the full itinerary below the jump. Tickets to all dates go on sale today, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Serpentina is the follow-up to 2019’s III and the 2020 live EP Live and Stripped.

    Serpentina Artwork:

    Serpentina Tracklist:
    01. Misunderstood
    02. Meteorite
    03. Fuck Love
    04. Deadend
    05. Holding Back
    06. The Devil
    07. Skinnydipped
    08. Burn
    09. Birds by the Sea
    10. Spirit (feat. Samoht)
    11. Anything 4 U
    12. Unleavable
    13. I Still Love You

    Banks 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    05/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
    05/28 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock
    07/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater ^
    07/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom ^
    07/14 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^
    07/16 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live ^
    07/17 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando ^
    07/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^
    07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ^
    07/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ^
    07/23 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY ^
    07/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston ^
    07/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *
    07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
    07/28-31 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/02 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^
    08/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^
    08/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^
    08/07 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^
    08/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^
    08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic ^
    08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^
    08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade ^
    08/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

    ^ = w/ Lauren Jauregui
    * = w/ Lauren Jauregui and Cautious Clay

