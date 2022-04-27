Menu
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Film Gets Release Date, First Look

The Margot Robbie-starring film arrives July 2023

Barbie (Warner Bros.)
April 26, 2022 | 11:11pm ET

    Barbie is taking her pink Corvette to a theater near you soon. Warner Bros. has unveiled the release date for Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated live-action film about Mattel’s trademark doll, as well as a first look at Margot Robbie as Barbie herself.

    Barbie will hit US theaters on July 21st, 2023, Warner Bros. announced during its presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Tuesday. Though Gerwig’s directorial follow-up to Little Women may share a release weekend with Christopher Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer, Barbie‘s dream house is stacked with an equally splendid cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, and Hari Nef.

    Gerwig co-wrote the Barbie script with frequent collaborator (and real-life partner) Noah Baumbach after a year of dizzying production delays and switch-ups; filming finally began earlier this year in London. And now that we finally get to see Robbie as Barbie, life in plastic is one step closer to feeling fantastic. See a press photo of Robbie in Barbie below.

    Aside from Barbie, Robbie is also set to star in Wes Anderson’s follow-up to The French Dispatch. Meanwhile, Gosling recently wrapped filming Netflix’s The Gray Man

     

