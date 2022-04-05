Bill Hader Faces His Demons in Trailer for Barry Season 3: Watch

Barry is going back in for the kill. HBO has shared the official trailer for Season 3 of the Bill Hader-starring black comedy, which premieres on April 24th.

During this go-around, Barry (Hader) is fully committed to ditching his former life as a hitman in order to pursue his newfound dream of professional acting. But it isn’t easy to get out of a past as dark and violent as his; while Barry has physically extricated himself from the circumstances that pushed him toward killing, he still has many psychological demons to face.

In the trailer, a desperate Barry has tough conversations with major people from both his past and present, including his former handler Monroe (Stephen Root), and his former acting teacher Mr. Cousineau (Henry Winkler). Meanwhile, Barry’s girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg) feels the bittersweet pressures of creating and starring in her own show as Barry scrambles to get his life back on track.

With Hader co-writing and directing the season’s first two episodes, Barry Season 3 also stars Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank, Sarah Burns as Detective Mae Dunn, D’Arcy Carden as Natalie Greer, Elsie Fisher as Katie, and Michael Irby as Cristobal.

Subsequent new episodes of Barry will premiere on Sundays, while also being available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below.

Also on Hader’s upcoming schedule is Season 4 of IFC’s Documentary Now!, which he co-created. He also recently guest-starred in Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Meanwhile, Winkler voices a morose anthropomorphic monster in the new Big Mouth spinoff series Human Resources, and we also saw him in Jerrod Carmichael’s On the Count of Three last year.

