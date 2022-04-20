Bartees Strange Announces New Album Farm to Table, Shares “Cosigns”: Stream

Bartees Strange continues his ascension to indie stardom. He recently signed to iconic indie label 4AD, and now, he’s readied his first album for the group, Farm to Table, due out June 17th. In conjunction with the album news, the artist has shared the appropriately swaggering new single “Cosigns,” which you can listen to below.
As Bartees Strange’s second LP, Farm to Table is the work of an artist whose career is on the rise. A laid back, atmospheric hip-hop number, “Cosigns” tackles this success with a healthy braggadocio, as Strange name drops the indie stars he now counts as peers. He hits up Phoebe Bridgers, Courtney Barnett, and Lucy Dacus, and perhaps most exciting of all, he’s befriended Bon Iver. “I’m on Facetime, I’m with Justin, we already friends,” Strange repeats, increasingly emphatic. Who said success sucks?
“Cosigns” follows the previous single “Heavy Heart,” which will also appear on Farm to Table. While the album hits streaming services this summer, physical formats won’t be available until October 7th. In any case, you can preorder the LP here, and scroll onward to see its artwork and tracklist.
Last month, Bartees Strange covered The National’s “About Today” for the suicide prevention nonprofit Sounds of Saving’s “Song That Found Me at the Right Time” series.
The artist is currently traveling North America opening for Car Seat Headrest, and in July, he’ll head over to Europe for a run of headlining dates. All of Bartees Strange’s upcoming shows are listed below, and tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Farm to Table Artwork:
Farm to Table Tracklist:
01. Heavy Heart
02. Mullholland Dr.
03. Wretched
04. Cosigns
05. Tours
06. Hold the Line
07. We Were Only Close for Like Two Weeks
08. Escape This Circus
09. Black Gold
10. Hennessy
Bartees Strange 2022 Tour Dates:
04/22 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *
04/23 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *
04/24 — Eugene, CA @ McDonald Theater *
04/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *
04/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *
04/29 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego *
04/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *
05/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
05/04 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ *
05/05 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
05/06 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *
05/07 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre *
05/08 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC *
05/10 — DENVER, CO, @ Ogden Theatre *
05/11 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *
05/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
07/03 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022
07/04 — Cologne, DE @ Helios37
07/05 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
07/07 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
07/09 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022
07/11 — Munich, DE @ Milla
07/12 — Fribourg, CH @ Festival Les Georges
07/13 — Rees-Haldern, NL @ Haldern Pop Bar
07/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Upstairs @ Paradiso
07/16 — Leeds, GB @ Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club
07/17 — Manchester, GB @ Night & Day Café
07/19 — Cardiff, GB @ Clwb Ifor Bach
07/20 — Brighton, GB @ Patterns
07/21 — London, GB @ Powerhaus
07/22 — Suffolk, GB @ Latitude Festival
07/29 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival 2022
08/07 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
08/08 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/09 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater
08/10 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater\
08/13 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
08/26 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
10/01 — Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Music Festival
*= with Car Seat Headrest