Bartees Strange Announces New Album Farm to Table, Shares “Cosigns”: Stream

Bartees Strange continues his ascension to indie stardom. He recently signed to iconic indie label 4AD, and now, he’s readied his first album for the group, Farm to Table, due out June 17th. In conjunction with the album news, the artist has shared the appropriately swaggering new single “Cosigns,” which you can listen to below.

As Bartees Strange’s second LP, Farm to Table is the work of an artist whose career is on the rise. A laid back, atmospheric hip-hop number, “Cosigns” tackles this success with a healthy braggadocio, as Strange name drops the indie stars he now counts as peers. He hits up Phoebe Bridgers, Courtney Barnett, and Lucy Dacus, and perhaps most exciting of all, he’s befriended Bon Iver. “I’m on Facetime, I’m with Justin, we already friends,” Strange repeats, increasingly emphatic. Who said success sucks?

“Cosigns” follows the previous single “Heavy Heart,” which will also appear on Farm to Table. While the album hits streaming services this summer, physical formats won’t be available until October 7th. In any case, you can preorder the LP here, and scroll onward to see its artwork and tracklist.

Last month, Bartees Strange covered The National’s “About Today” for the suicide prevention nonprofit Sounds of Saving’s “Song That Found Me at the Right Time” series.

The artist is currently traveling North America opening for Car Seat Headrest, and in July, he’ll head over to Europe for a run of headlining dates. All of Bartees Strange’s upcoming shows are listed below, and tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Farm to Table Artwork:

Farm to Table Tracklist:

01. Heavy Heart

02. Mullholland Dr.

03. Wretched

04. Cosigns

05. Tours

06. Hold the Line

07. We Were Only Close for Like Two Weeks

08. Escape This Circus

09. Black Gold

10. Hennessy

Bartees Strange 2022 Tour Dates:

04/22 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

04/23 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

04/24 — Eugene, CA @ McDonald Theater *

04/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

04/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

04/29 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego *

04/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

05/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

05/04 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ *

05/05 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

05/06 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

05/07 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre *

05/08 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC *

05/10 — DENVER, CO, @ Ogden Theatre *

05/11 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *

05/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

07/03 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022

07/04 — Cologne, DE @ Helios37

07/05 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

07/07 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

07/09 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022

07/11 — Munich, DE @ Milla

07/12 — Fribourg, CH @ Festival Les Georges

07/13 — Rees-Haldern, NL @ Haldern Pop Bar

07/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Upstairs @ Paradiso

07/16 — Leeds, GB @ Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

07/17 — Manchester, GB @ Night & Day Café

07/19 — Cardiff, GB @ Clwb Ifor Bach

07/20 — Brighton, GB @ Patterns

07/21 — London, GB @ Powerhaus

07/22 — Suffolk, GB @ Latitude Festival

07/29 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival 2022

08/07 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

08/08 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/09 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater

08/10 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater\

08/13 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

08/26 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

10/01 — Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Music Festival

*= with Car Seat Headrest