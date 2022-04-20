Menu
Bartees Strange Announces New Album Farm to Table, Shares “Cosigns”: Stream

The artist's 4AD debut hits streaming services June 17th

Bartees Strange, photo by Leon Piotrowski
April 20, 2022 | 9:00am ET

    Bartees Strange continues his ascension to indie stardom. He recently signed to iconic indie label 4AD, and now, he’s readied his first album for the group, Farm to Table, due out June 17th. In conjunction with the album news, the artist has shared the appropriately swaggering new single “Cosigns,” which you can listen to below.

    As Bartees Strange’s second LP, Farm to Table is the work of an artist whose career is on the rise. A laid back, atmospheric hip-hop number, “Cosigns” tackles this success with a healthy braggadocio, as Strange name drops the indie stars he now counts as peers. He hits up Phoebe Bridgers, Courtney Barnett, and Lucy Dacus, and perhaps most exciting of all, he’s befriended Bon Iver. “I’m on Facetime, I’m with Justin, we already friends,” Strange repeats, increasingly emphatic. Who said success sucks?

    “Cosigns” follows the previous single “Heavy Heart,” which will also appear on Farm to Table. While the album hits streaming services this summer, physical formats won’t be available until October 7th. In any case, you can preorder the LP here, and scroll onward to see its artwork and tracklist.

    Last month, Bartees Strange covered The National’s “About Today” for the suicide prevention nonprofit Sounds of Saving’s “Song That Found Me at the Right Time” series.

    The artist is currently traveling North America opening for Car Seat Headrest, and in July, he’ll head over to Europe for a run of headlining dates. All of Bartees Strange’s upcoming shows are listed below, and tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    Farm to Table Artwork:

    bartees strange farm to table album artwork

    Farm to Table Tracklist:
    01. Heavy Heart
    02. Mullholland Dr.
    03. Wretched
    04. Cosigns
    05. Tours
    06. Hold the Line
    07. We Were Only Close for Like Two Weeks
    08. Escape This Circus
    09. Black Gold
    10. Hennessy

    Bartees Strange 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/22 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *
    04/23 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *
    04/24 — Eugene, CA @ McDonald Theater *
    04/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *
    04/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *
    04/29 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego *
    04/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *
    05/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
    05/04 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ *
    05/05 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
    05/06 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *
    05/07 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre *
    05/08 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC *
    05/10 — DENVER, CO, @ Ogden Theatre *
    05/11 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *
    05/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
    07/03 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022
    07/04 — Cologne, DE @ Helios37
    07/05 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
    07/07 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
    07/09 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022
    07/11 — Munich, DE @ Milla
    07/12 — Fribourg, CH @ Festival Les Georges
    07/13 — Rees-Haldern, NL @ Haldern Pop Bar
    07/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Upstairs @ Paradiso
    07/16 — Leeds, GB @ Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club
    07/17 — Manchester, GB @ Night & Day Café
    07/19 — Cardiff, GB @ Clwb Ifor Bach
    07/20 — Brighton, GB @ Patterns
    07/21 — London, GB @ Powerhaus
    07/22 — Suffolk, GB @ Latitude Festival
    07/29 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival 2022
    08/07 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
    08/08 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
    08/09 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater
    08/10 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater\
    08/13 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
    08/26 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    10/01 — Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Music Festival

    *=  with Car Seat Headrest

