The Batman Sequel Confirmed with Robert Pattinson Returning

A sequel to The Batman is in the works, with Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves both returning.

Warner Bros. confirmed the sequel during its presentation at CinemaCon on Tuesday. As he did the first time around, Reeves will write and direct the film.

Released in March 2022, The Batman rebooted the franchise with a dark, gritty adaptation that drew inspiration from comics such as Year One and The Long Halloween — as well as Nirvana. Though clocking in at nearly three hours, the film was a critical and commercial success. Consequence’s Sr. Entertainment Editor, Liz Shannon Miller, declared it “one of the better Batman movies ever made.” At the global box office, the film has grossed more than $750 million to date.

Neither Warner Bros. nor Reeves shared any details on the sequel’s plot. However, the first film teased a future appearance from Joker (played by Barry Keoghan). It’s expected that other returning cast members will include Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth) and Jeffrey Wright (Lieutenant Gordon). We’d like to hope Zoë Kravitz will be back as Catwoman, but (spoiler warning) The Batman ended with her skipping town, so you never know.

The Batman also featured a trio of villains: Paul Dano’s Riddler, John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone, and Colin Farrell’s Penguin. Farrell’s Penguin is certainly expected to be sticking around Gotham, with an HBO Max limited series centered on the character in the works. There’s also a GCPD/Arkham Asylum series in development for the streaming platform, with the chance Wright reprises his role as Gordon for that.