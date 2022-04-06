Bauhaus Expand 2022 Reunion Tour with New US Dates

Bauhaus have expanded their upcoming reunion tour with a number of new dates in the US and Canada.
The Goth rock purveyors are on the road again for the first time in 16 years. Having already scheduled a number of west coast shows around their upcoming appearance at Pasadena’s Cruel World Fest, they’ve now added a leg of dates in the east coast and midwest for September. The itinerary now includes stops in Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, St. Paul, Dallas, Atlanta, and more. Check out the full schedule below.
Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J first reunited in late 2019, playing a trio of shows in Los Angeles. However, additional US dates scheduled in 2020 were canceled due to the pandemic.
Bauhaus 2022 Tour Dates:
05/14 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest
05/15 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest
05/17 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
05/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
05/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
05/25 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
05/27 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre
06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/06 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
06/08 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival
08/04 – Oostend, BE @ W Festival
08/22 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spanadu
08/28 – Vilar de Mouros, PT @ EDP Vilar de Mouros
09/06 – Toronto, ON @ History
09/08 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/09 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
09/14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Theater
09/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
09/21 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle