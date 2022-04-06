Menu
Bauhaus Expand 2022 Reunion Tour with New US Dates

The goth rock legends are on the road again for the first time in 16 years

Bauhaus, photo courtesy of band
April 6, 2022 | 10:15am ET

    Bauhaus have expanded their upcoming reunion tour with a number of new dates in the US and Canada.

    The Goth rock purveyors are on the road again for the first time in 16 years. Having already scheduled a number of west coast shows around their upcoming appearance at Pasadena’s Cruel World Fest, they’ve now added a leg of dates in the east coast and midwest for September. The itinerary now includes stops in Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, St. Paul, Dallas, Atlanta, and more. Check out the full schedule below.

    Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J first reunited in late 2019, playing a trio of shows in Los Angeles. However, additional US dates scheduled in 2020 were canceled due to the pandemic.

    Bauhaus 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/14 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest
    05/15 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest
    05/17 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    05/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    05/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    05/25 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
    05/27 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre
    06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/06 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
    06/08 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival
    08/04 – Oostend, BE @ W Festival
    08/22 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spanadu
    08/28 – Vilar de Mouros, PT @ EDP Vilar de Mouros
    09/06 – Toronto, ON @ History
    09/08 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre
    09/09 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre
    09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    09/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    09/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
    09/14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Theater
    09/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
    09/21 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

