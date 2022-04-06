Bauhaus Expand 2022 Reunion Tour with New US Dates

Bauhaus have expanded their upcoming reunion tour with a number of new dates in the US and Canada.

The Goth rock purveyors are on the road again for the first time in 16 years. Having already scheduled a number of west coast shows around their upcoming appearance at Pasadena’s Cruel World Fest, they’ve now added a leg of dates in the east coast and midwest for September. The itinerary now includes stops in Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, St. Paul, Dallas, Atlanta, and more. Check out the full schedule below.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J first reunited in late 2019, playing a trio of shows in Los Angeles. However, additional US dates scheduled in 2020 were canceled due to the pandemic.

Bauhaus 2022 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest

05/15 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest

05/17 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

05/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/25 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

05/27 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre

06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/06 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

06/08 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival

08/04 – Oostend, BE @ W Festival

08/22 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spanadu

08/28 – Vilar de Mouros, PT @ EDP Vilar de Mouros

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ History

09/08 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/09 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Theater

09/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

09/21 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle