beabadoobee Shares Dreamy New Single “See you Soon”: Stream

beabadoobee has returned today with the dreamy new single “See you Soon,” the latest preview of our 2021 Rookie of the Year’s forthcoming sophomore album, Beatopia.

The artist otherwise known as Bea Kristi was inspired to write “See you Soon” after a particularly enlightening trip on shrooms. The song is a dose of utopian dreampop that embodies the refreshing epiphany of realizing that it’s okay to make mistakes, as long as you grow and learn from the outcome.

“This song is about a really personal time in my life where I had to spend some time by myself to realize a lot of things and it’s one of the dearest songs that I’ve written,” Bea said in a recent episode of Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show. “It’s got this uplifting feeling and shows another side of what I do.”

Listen to “See you Soon” below. Look out for the music video coming on Wednesday, which she previewed on Instagram.

beabadoobee — who just made her Coachella debut — is currently on tour in support of her 2021 EP Our Extended Play. In addition to her headlining shows, she’s also joining Halsey and Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers for a few dates on their respective tours.

Bea will then head to the UK, wrapping up with a hometown show at London’s O2 Brixton Academy. Grab tickets over at Ticketmaster. Beatopia is due out on July 15th via Dirty Hit, and it’ll include the previously-released single “Talk.”

