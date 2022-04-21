Menu
Becky G Announces New Album Esquemas, Shares “No Mienten”: Stream

The singer's sophomore LP arrives in May

becky g no mienten stream
Becky G, photo courtesy of artist
April 21, 2022 | 9:31am ET

    Becky G has a new album on the way. The singer’s sophomore LP, Esquemas, will arrive May 13th, and today, she’s shared first single “No Mienten.” Listen to the seductive new song below.

    Beyond the release date and album artwork (shown below), few details exist about Esquemas (which translates to “Schemes”) at the moment. However, “No Mienten” previews the album with sultry vocals and acoustic guitar juxtaposed with rhythmic, electronic beats, as Becky G revels in a suitor’s drunken admission of love. “Anoche se te escapó un ‘te quiero’/ Y dicen que los borrachos no mienten,” she sings, which roughly translates to “Last night you let out an ‘I love you’/ And they say drunks don’t lie.”

    Pre-orders for Esquemas are available now. Becky G’s last album was 2019’s Mala Santa.

    Related Video

    More recently, the singer joined Megan Thee Stallion, Luis Fonsi, and the cast of Encanto in performing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the Oscars, and

    Esquemas Artwork:

    becky g esquemas album artwork

