Becky G Announces New Album Esquemas, Shares “No Mienten”: Stream

Becky G has a new album on the way. The singer’s sophomore LP, Esquemas, will arrive May 13th, and today, she’s shared first single “No Mienten.” Listen to the seductive new song below.

Beyond the release date and album artwork (shown below), few details exist about Esquemas (which translates to “Schemes”) at the moment. However, “No Mienten” previews the album with sultry vocals and acoustic guitar juxtaposed with rhythmic, electronic beats, as Becky G revels in a suitor’s drunken admission of love. “Anoche se te escapó un ‘te quiero’/ Y dicen que los borrachos no mienten,” she sings, which roughly translates to “Last night you let out an ‘I love you’/ And they say drunks don’t lie.”

Pre-orders for Esquemas are available now. Becky G’s last album was 2019’s Mala Santa.

More recently, the singer joined Megan Thee Stallion, Luis Fonsi, and the cast of Encanto in performing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the Oscars, and

Esquemas Artwork: