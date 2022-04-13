Belle and Sebastian Remember the Good Old Days with “Young and Stupid”: Stream

Considering Belle and Sebastian have spent nearly three decades as indie pop royalty, it’s due time for them to reminisce about the past. The Glasgow band return today with the new single “Young and Stupid,” the latest sample of their forthcoming album, A Bit of Previous.

Complete with a lyric video comprised of childhood photos of the band members, “Young and Stupid” reminisces about the bliss of naive innocence. “Everything is fine when you’re young and stupid,” frontman Stuart Murdoch sings on the chorus, over guitar and string arrangements that sound quintessentially B&S.

As friends grow up — “some with partners,” “some with kids” — “Young and Stupid” is a reminder to embrace the simplicity of childhood. Sure, it might feel frustrating in the moment to not have everything figured out, but in retrospect, you’ll probably miss those times before the world got you down. Listen to the song below.

Advertisement

Related Video

In a press release for “Young and Stupid,” actor and friend of the band Jon Hamm shares a sweet memory that falls in line with the song’s playful themes, saying, “In 2015 at Bonnaroo, Belle and Sebastian invited Zach Galifianakis and me up to the stage during their set to toss gummy bears in each other’s mouths. Then Stuart got into the fun and demanded a catch as well. It was dramatic, stupid, and done with style and grace. I know I can speak for Zach when I say ‘I want to thank them for their inclusion of us into their show.’ I know the audience was simply confused, but we were absolutely delighted.”

A Bit of Previous, Belle and Sebastian’s first studio LP in seven years, is due out May 6th via Matador. It’ll also include the previously-released singles “Unnecessary Drama,” which Consequence named Song of the Week, and “If They’re Shooting at You,” which was shared as a charity single in support of Ukrainian refugees.

The band are also hitting the road in North America this spring; you can grab tickets at Ticketmaster.

Advertisement