Better Call Saul: Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to Return For Final Season

Things are set to come full circle for the critically acclaimed drama

Better Call Saul Walter Jesse
Breaking Bad (AMC)
Consequence Staff
April 10, 2022 | 12:49pm ET

    Better Call Saul will end with the beginning in more ways than one, as series co-creator Peter Gould has confirmed that Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would be returning for the final season of the AMC prequel as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

    Exact details as to how their return may happen were left unclear by Gould during a Paleyfest panel on Saturday evening. As Variety reports, Gould said that “I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah. How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

    We’ll have more details from the Paleyfest panel soon. Excitement for the final season of Better Call Saul has been intense even before this news, with the first two episodes of Season 6 receiving stellar reviews. But now, all eyes will definitely be on the show’s final run.

    Related Video

    Season 6 premieres comes Monday, April 18th at 9 p.m. ET. Check out the trailer below.

