Big Thief Perform “Certainty” on Corden: Stream

In a delightful coincidence, the first episode of The Late Late Show to follow news that James Corden would be leaving in 2023 featured Big Thief playing “Certainty.”

The remote performance took place in an increasingly familiar living room, having recently hosted “Spud Infinity” on Fallon and “Simulation Swarm” on Colbert. While it was probably pre-taped well in advance, “Certainty” is a great way to see Corden off on his next adventure, with lyrics that balance the things we feel for sure and the unpredictability of the future. “My certainty is wild, weaving,” Adrianne Lenker sang, and surely Corden could relate.

“Certainty” appears on Big Thief’s excellent new album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You.

You can catch the band on tour now, though Lenker would prefer you don’t talk during the sets. Tickets are available here.