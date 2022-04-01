Big Thief Perform “Spud Infinity” on Fallon: Watch

Big Thief served as the musical guest on Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, serving up a performance of their new song “Spud Infinity.”

Adrianne Lenker, Buck Mee, Max Oleartchik, and James Krivchenia dialed in to 30 Rock from the comfort of a spacious white living room. The no-frills performance showcased Big Thief’s easy chemistry while also spotlighting their sense of humor; when Lenker sang, “Kiss your body up and down other than your elbows/ ‘Cause as for your elbows, they’re on their own,” she stared mock-seriously into the camera, which then zoomed in on her own (unlovable?) elbows. Check out “Spud Infinity” after the jump.

The song is off the Brooklyn-based quartet’s new double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, which also contains singles “Little Things / Sparrow,” “Certainty,” “Change,” “Time Escaping,” and “No Reason.” Earlier this month, the band stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote their sprawling fifth album by performing “Simulation Swarm”.

Advertisement

Related Video

Big Thief are about to launch into the North American leg of their 2022 tour after spending the winter touring Europe and the U.K. The stateside jaunt begins April 14th at Ithaca’s State Theatre in Ithaca, New York before heading to Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Washington DC, and more. Get tickets here.