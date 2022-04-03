Menu
Bill Skarsgard and FKA twigs to Star in The Crow Reboot

Skarsgard will portray the vengeance anti-hero in Rupert Sanders' forthcoming reboot

Bill Skarsgard and FKA twigs
Bill Skarsgard and FKA twigs to star in The Crow, photos via IMDB
April 3, 2022 | 1:23pm ET

    A new film adaptation of The Crow will star Bill Skarsgard and FKA twigs, Deadline reports.

    Skarsgard, who previously portrayed Pennywise the Clown in Andy Muschietti’s It films, is set to play Eric Draven in the new imagining of the comic book story by director Rupert Sanders.

    The Crow is beautiful, dark, poetic and sometimes disturbing,” Sanders said in a statement. “It is a story of love, loss, grief and revenge. It is a great honor to revisit James O’Barr’s iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a foreboding voice of today.”

    Sanders, whose credits include Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell, will work off a script written by Zach Baylin (King Richard).

    The Crow first arrived as a comic book by James O’Barr in 1989. In the story, Eric Draven and his fiancée, Shelly,  are murdered by a gang after their car breaks down. Draven is resurrected by a crow and seeks vengeance on the gang, stalking and killing each member with the crow as his guide. The story was immortalized in Alex Proyas’s 1994 film starring Brandon Lee, who was tragically killed on set by a prop gun.

