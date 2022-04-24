Norwegian indie pop star girl in red was nominated for seven awards at Norway’s prestigious Spelleman Awards, but a North American tour kept her from the ceremony. Instead, fellow pop wunderkind Billie Eilish met up with the artist while at Coachella to present her with the Spelleman Album of the Year award.

In a video that aired during the ceremony, Eilish sits in girl in red’s tour bus at weekend two of Coachella, waiting patiently for her friend to come aboard. “I am about to surprise girl in red with the Spellemann Album Of The Year award,” she explains, before the artist, born Marie Ulven, enters the bus. “What the actual fuck?” Ulven exclaims.

“That’s a Norwegian Grammy, you know?” Ulven asks incredulously. “I am aware,” Eilish says. The American singer then directs her Norwegian friend to a video, where drummer Tarjei Strøm congratulates Ulven on her success. With her debut album, 2021’s if i could make it all go quiet, girl in red set the record for Spelleman nominations, where she was also up for Hit of the Year, Release of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year (which she won), among others. “I think that tells much about how good you are in so many different areas of making and performing music,” Strøm says. The drummer even visits Ulven’s dog back in Norway, gifting the pet with a bow that says “My owner is Spelleman of the year.” Watch the wholesome video below.

It makes sense that the Spellemans recruited Eilish to present girl in red with her awards; Eilish’s brother, FINNEAS, produced girl in red’s hit single “Serotonin,” which was up for Song of the Year, and girl in red is set to open for Eilish at a London stop in her “Happier Than Ever” tour later this year.

Earlier this week, girl in red performed “Serotonin” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Revisit that performance below, and check out all of our Coachella 2022 coverage — including a livestream of 70 sets from the festival — here.