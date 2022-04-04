Billie Eilish and FINNEAS took the stage at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday to play “Happier Than Ever.” Watch the replay below.

While wearing a t-shirt paying tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Eilish started off with a restrained solo performance of the track before joining FINNEAS and a drummer for a rock-infused version of the hit.

Eilish is nominated for seven Grammys this year. Her sophomore full-length, Happier Than Ever, is up for Album of the Year, while the album’s title track is up for both Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Last weekend, Eilish and FINNEAS performed “No Time to Die” at the 2022 Academy Awards, where the James Bond theme picked up the trophy for Best Original Song. Eilish is currently on the road for her “Happier Than Ever World Tour.” Read a recap of the kickoff show here, and grab your seats at Ticketmaster.

In addition, she and FINNEAS also wrote all of the songs for the faux boy band 4*Town in Pixar’s Turning Red.

The 2022 Grammys also featured performances from Silk Sonic, BTS, and Lil Nas X, among others. Check out the full list of winners here, and find our full coverage here.

