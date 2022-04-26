A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel Announces Solo Album and 2022 North American Tour

A Perfect Circle mastermind Billy Howerdel has formally announced his debut solo album, What Normal Was, arriving June 10th.

Howerdel will be supporting the LP’s release with a summer North American tour. Dates kick off June 11th in Ventura, California, and run through July 20th in Phoenix. Along the way, Howerdel will link up with his APC bandmate Maynard James Keenan by opening for Puscifer in Los Angeles (June 12th) and Rochester Hills, Michigan (July 1st).

Tickets for all headlining dates go on sale Friday (April 29th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Thursday (use code ROADIE)

What Normal Was will house 10 tracks in total. Howerdel self-produced the record and calls it a return to his formative years as a musician.

“This is me stepping back into my early teen self and making the record I would’ve made if I had the means and the knowledge when I first picked up a guitar — just in 2022,” Howerdel explains. “It’s that moment as a kid when you hear a record, close your eyes, and go somewhere else. That was the time I found my lane, so to speak.”

Previously, we heard the lead single “Poison Flowers,” which now has an accompanying music video. The clip was directed by VOWWS’ Rizz and is a proper visual feast.

While What Normal Was is being billed as Howerdel’s debut solo album, he did release a 2008 LP under the band name Ashes Divide, which was essentially a solo project.

You can view the video for “Poison Flowers,” the album’s artwork and tracklist, and the full list of tour dates below. Get tickets here.

What Normal Was Artwork:

What Normal Was Tracklist:

01. Selfish Heart

02. Free And Weightless

03. Ani

04. Beautiful Mistake

05. The Same Again

06. Poison Flowers

07. Follower

08. Bring Honor Back Home

09. EXP

10. Stars

Billy Howerdel’s 2022 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

06/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

06/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

06/16 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

06/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

06/22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

06/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

06/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

06/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Cabaret Metro

06/29 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

07/01 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

07/02 – Toronto, ON @ Axis Club

07/03 – Montreal, QC @ Café Campus

07/05 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

07/06 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

07/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

07/10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

07/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

07/14 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

07/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Inside Downstairs

07/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

07/17 – Austin, TX @ Emos

07/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

* = supporting Puscifer