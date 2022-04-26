A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel Announces Solo Album and 2022 North American Tour

A Perfect Circle mastermind Billy Howerdel has formally announced his debut solo album, What Normal Was, arriving June 10th.
Howerdel will be supporting the LP’s release with a summer North American tour. Dates kick off June 11th in Ventura, California, and run through July 20th in Phoenix. Along the way, Howerdel will link up with his APC bandmate Maynard James Keenan by opening for Puscifer in Los Angeles (June 12th) and Rochester Hills, Michigan (July 1st).
Tickets for all headlining dates go on sale Friday (April 29th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Thursday (use code ROADIE)
What Normal Was will house 10 tracks in total. Howerdel self-produced the record and calls it a return to his formative years as a musician.
“This is me stepping back into my early teen self and making the record I would’ve made if I had the means and the knowledge when I first picked up a guitar — just in 2022,” Howerdel explains. “It’s that moment as a kid when you hear a record, close your eyes, and go somewhere else. That was the time I found my lane, so to speak.”
Previously, we heard the lead single “Poison Flowers,” which now has an accompanying music video. The clip was directed by VOWWS’ Rizz and is a proper visual feast.
While What Normal Was is being billed as Howerdel’s debut solo album, he did release a 2008 LP under the band name Ashes Divide, which was essentially a solo project.
You can view the video for “Poison Flowers,” the album’s artwork and tracklist, and the full list of tour dates below. Get tickets here.
What Normal Was Artwork:
What Normal Was Tracklist:
01. Selfish Heart
02. Free And Weightless
03. Ani
04. Beautiful Mistake
05. The Same Again
06. Poison Flowers
07. Follower
08. Bring Honor Back Home
09. EXP
10. Stars
Billy Howerdel’s 2022 Tour Dates:
06/11 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
06/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
06/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
06/16 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
06/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
06/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
06/22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
06/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
06/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
06/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Cabaret Metro
06/29 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
07/01 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *
07/02 – Toronto, ON @ Axis Club
07/03 – Montreal, QC @ Café Campus
07/05 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
07/06 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
07/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
07/10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
07/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
07/14 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
07/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Inside Downstairs
07/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
07/17 – Austin, TX @ Emos
07/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
* = supporting Puscifer