A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel Announces Solo Album and 2022 North American Tour

Howedel's first official solo LP, What Normal Was, arrives on June 10th.

billy howerdel what normal was
Billy Howerdel (photo by Erica Weitz)
April 26, 2022 | 1:47pm ET

    A Perfect Circle mastermind Billy Howerdel has formally announced his debut solo album, What Normal Was, arriving June 10th.

    Howerdel will be supporting the LP’s release with a summer North American tour. Dates kick off June 11th in Ventura, California, and run through July 20th in Phoenix. Along the way, Howerdel will link up with his APC bandmate Maynard James Keenan by opening for Puscifer in Los Angeles (June 12th) and Rochester Hills, Michigan (July 1st).

    Tickets for all headlining dates go on sale Friday (April 29th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Thursday (use code ROADIE)

    What Normal Was will house 10 tracks in total. Howerdel self-produced the record and calls it a return to his formative years as a musician.

    “This is me stepping back into my early teen self and making the record I would’ve made if I had the means and the knowledge when I first picked up a guitar — just in 2022,” Howerdel explains. “It’s that moment as a kid when you hear a record, close your eyes, and go somewhere else. That was the time I found my lane, so to speak.”

    Billy Howerdel solo song
    A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel Shares Solo Single “Poison Flowers”: Stream

    Previously, we heard the lead single “Poison Flowers,” which now has an accompanying music video. The clip was directed by VOWWS’ Rizz and is a proper visual feast.

    While What Normal Was is being billed as Howerdel’s debut solo album, he did release a 2008 LP under the band name Ashes Divide, which was essentially a solo project.

    You can view the video for “Poison Flowers,” the album’s artwork and tracklist, and the full list of tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    What Normal Was Artwork:

    Billy Howerdel What Normal Was

    What Normal Was Tracklist:
    01. Selfish Heart
    02. Free And Weightless
    03. Ani
    04. Beautiful Mistake
    05. The Same Again
    06. Poison Flowers
    07. Follower
    08. Bring Honor Back Home
    09. EXP
    10. Stars

    Billy Howerdel’s 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/11 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
    06/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
    06/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
    06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
    06/16 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
    06/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    06/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    06/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
    06/22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    06/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
    06/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
    06/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
    06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Cabaret Metro
    06/29 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    07/01 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *
    07/02 – Toronto, ON @ Axis Club
    07/03 – Montreal, QC @ Café Campus
    07/05 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    07/06 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
    07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
    07/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    07/10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    07/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
    07/14 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
    07/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Inside Downstairs
    07/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
    07/17 – Austin, TX @ Emos
    07/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

    * = supporting Puscifer

    billy howerdel tour

