Michael Hirst and Donald De Line on the Billy the Kid We’ve Never Seen Before

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Screenwriter Michael Hirst and producer Donald De Line drop by Kyle Meredith With… to talk about Billy the Kid, a new series on EPIX based on the famous American outlaw.

Related Video

Hirst, who also wrote Vikings and The Tudors, talks about his love of historical fiction and why westerns endure, as well as putting a spotlight on depression in a time when that wasn’t thought of as a diagnosis.

Advertisement

We also hear about going deeper into the character of Billy, who is shown as someone with a big heart towards his mother, women, and immigrants. De Line and Hirst also outline their hopes for the next two seasons of the show and where the story can possibly go from here.

Listen to Michael Hirst and Donald De Line discuss Billy the Kid, historical fiction, and more above, or via the YouTube player below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.