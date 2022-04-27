Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Michael Hirst and Donald De Line on the Billy the Kid We’ve Never Seen Before

The screenwriter and producer take us into their new EPIX Western

billy the kid kmw
Kyle Meredith with Billy the Kid’s Donald De Line (photo by Gage Skidmore) and Michael Hirst (photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for EPIX)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
April 27, 2022 | 4:58pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Screenwriter Michael Hirst and producer Donald De Line drop by Kyle Meredith With… to talk about Billy the Kid, a new series on EPIX based on the famous American outlaw.

    Related Video

    Hirst, who also wrote Vikings and The Tudors, talks about his love of historical fiction and why westerns endure, as well as putting a spotlight on depression in a time when that wasn’t thought of as a diagnosis.

    Advertisement

    We also hear about going deeper into the character of Billy, who is shown as someone with a big heart towards his mother, women, and immigrants. De Line and Hirst also outline their hopes for the next two seasons of the show and where the story can possibly go from here.

    Listen to Michael Hirst and Donald De Line discuss Billy the Kid, historical fiction, and more above, or via the YouTube player below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kyle meredith with Mod Sun Avril Lavigne

Mod Sun on Falling in Love with Avril Lavigne, Co-Directing Machine Gun Kelly's Movie

April 25, 2022

kirk hammett kyle meredith with portals

Kirk Hammett on Discovering Prog Rock and Having the First Metallica Solo Release

April 22, 2022

maren morris highwomen kyle meredith with humble quest highwomen pgoto by harper smith

Maren Morris on Taking Inspiration from Jack White and the Future of The Highwomen

April 20, 2022

kyle meredith with band of horses things are great ben bridwell interview divorce

Band of Horses’ Ben Bridwell on Divorce, Wordplay, and Leftover Songs and Covers

April 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Michael Hirst and Donald De Line on the Billy the Kid We’ve Never Seen Before

Menu Shop Search Sale