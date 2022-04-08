Black Star Announce No Fear of Time, First Album in Over 20 Years

Black Star, the self-proclaimed “best alliance in hip-hop” made up of Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def), have announced No Fear of Time, their first new album in 24 years. Produced entirely by Madlib, the long-awaited follow-up to the stone-cold classic Mos Def and Talib Kweli Are Black Star will arrive May 3rd exclusively on the Luminary podcast network.

Released in 1998, Mos Def and Talib Kweli Are Black Star instantly warped the hip-hop universe with all the gravity of a black hole. It’s not just one of the best albums of the ’90s, it’s a consensus pick for one of the very greatest rap statements of all time. The pair have been teasing their reunion for years, even claiming in 2019 that it was done. Now, it’s finally seeing, if not the light of day, at least the light of Luminary.

Kweli and Bey have had a relationship with the Luminary network since last year, when they launched the podcast The Midnight Miracle with their good friend Dave Chappelle. The first episode of Season 2 is out now. Titled “Bugs Bunny Mathematicx,” it finds the hosts talking about No Fear of Time and “serves as audio liner notes to introduce the album.”

“About three-four years ago I was visiting Yasiin in Europe and we started to talk about songs to do on an album, so I flew an engineer out just to see what that would be,” Kweli said in a statement. “Once I realized this conversation is starting to organically become a creative conversation, I started making sure to have the engineer around at all times. There was one day we were just in a hotel listening to Madlib beats, and he’s like ‘Play that Madlib tape again.’ I’m playing the beats and he starts doing rhymes to the beats. And that’s how we did the first song.”

He added, “This is very similar to how we did the first album. But the first album, there were no mobile studios. This entire album, we have not set foot in one recording studio. It’s all been done in hotel rooms and backstage at Dave Chappelle shows.”

According to Bey, “What you will continue to get out of us is a sincere expression. It’s who we really are, what we’re really responding to, and what’s really important to us.”

You can subscribe to Luminary through the No Fear of Time website. Check out the album artwork below.

No Fear of Time Artwork: