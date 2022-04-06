Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe Movie Becomes First Netflix Original Rated NC-17 for Sexual Content

Blonde, the upcoming Netflix movie starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, has been given an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” by the Motion Picture Association. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, while the streamer has hosted NC-17 films such as Blue Is the Warmest Color, this is seemingly the first time that label has been affixed to a Netflix original.

Blonde is a fictional tale based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 700-page magnum opus, which came out in 2000 and which the New Yorker called “the definitive study of American celebrity.” The film is soundtracked by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, and according to director Andrew Dominik, an NC-17 rating was always part of the plan.

“It’s a demanding movie,” he told Screen Daily last February. “If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the fucking audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office. It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

But just because there’s sex, that doesn’t mean it will be sexy. Dominik confirmed that a rape scene from Oates’ book is included in the film, and added that de Armas will blow everyone away. “She is fucking amazing,” he said. “The one thing nobody’s going to complain about is [de Armas’] performance.”

Blonde co-stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, and Julianne Nicholson. Netflix has yet to announce a release date, though the film is expected later this year.

This will be Dominik’s second movie of 2022. In February, These Things Are True, a documentary that followed Nick Cave and Warren Ellis as they worked on the albums Ghosteen and Carnage, premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival. As for de Armas, she recently co-starred in the James Bond film No Time to Die, as well as the erotic thriller Deep Water.

