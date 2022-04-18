Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bob Dylan Announces New US Tour Dates

The singer-songwriter has added a west coast swing to his "Never Ending Tour"

Bob Dylan 2022 tour dates
Bob Dylan, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 18, 2022 | 9:13am ET

    Bob Dylan has added a leg of west coast shows to his “Never Ending Tour.” Taking place between May and June 2022, the newly announced tour dates include stops in Portland, Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, San Diego, and beyond.

    Tickets for these new dates go on sale Friday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning Thursday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. PT using code ROADIE.

    After a lengthy pause due to the pandemic, Dylan resumed his “Never Ending Tour” back in March. The 80-year-old music legend previously announced that he plans to tour until at least 2024.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In November, Dylan will publish his first book of new writing in nearly two decades, The Philosophy of Modern Song.

    Bob Dylan 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/28 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
    05/29 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center
    05/31 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    06/02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    06/05 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Performing Arts Center
    06/07 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium
    06/09 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    06/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    06/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre
    06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre
    06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre
    06/18 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Rosalia 2022 tour

How to Get Tickets to Rosalía's 2022 Tour

April 18, 2022

Rosalía 2022 tour

Rosalía Announces 2022 "Motomami World Tour"

April 18, 2022

Anthrax Black Label Society tour

Anthrax and Black Label Society Announce Co-Headlining 2022 North American Tour

April 18, 2022

OTTTO and Bastardane tour

OTTTO and Bastardane, Each Featuring the Son of a Metallica Member, Announce Co-Headlining 2022 Tour

April 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bob Dylan Announces New US Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale