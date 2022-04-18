Bob Dylan Announces New US Tour Dates

Bob Dylan has added a leg of west coast shows to his “Never Ending Tour.” Taking place between May and June 2022, the newly announced tour dates include stops in Portland, Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, San Diego, and beyond.

Tickets for these new dates go on sale Friday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning Thursday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. PT using code ROADIE.

After a lengthy pause due to the pandemic, Dylan resumed his “Never Ending Tour” back in March. The 80-year-old music legend previously announced that he plans to tour until at least 2024.

Advertisement

Related Video

In November, Dylan will publish his first book of new writing in nearly two decades, The Philosophy of Modern Song.

Bob Dylan 2022 Tour Dates:

05/28 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

05/29 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center

05/31 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

06/02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

06/05 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Performing Arts Center

06/07 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

06/09 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

06/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

06/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre

06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre

06/18 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre