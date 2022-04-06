Bob Odenkirk to Star in New AMC Series Straight Man

The final season of Better Call Saul hasn’t even premiered yet, but AMC and Bob Odenkirk have already set their sights on the actor’s next project. Titled Straight Man, the series is being fast-track developed with a targeted premiere in 2023.

Straight Man centers around the mid-life crisis of William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department at the badly underfunded Railton College in the Pennsylvania rust belt.

Showrunners Aaron Zelman (Damages) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office) are adapting the series from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo’s novel of the same name, with Peter Farrelly attached to direct. Zelman and Lieberstein will also executive produce with Odenkirk, Farrelly, Russo, Naomi Odenkirk, and Marc Provissiero.

“I loved Paul and Aaron’s take on Richard’s excellent, entertaining novel,” Odenkirk said about the series in a press statement. “Once again a project with AMC with a focus on character depth and sensitivity. This milieu (academia) seems very pertinent to the conversations we’re all having. I am drawn to the tone of humanity and humor in the novel and I look forward to playing this role — something lighter than my recent projects but still closely observed and smart.

Straight Man marks Odenkirk’s third AMC series, following his iconic role as sleazy attorney Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and its spinoff Better Call Saul. He is also set to reunite with David Cross for the upcoming Paramount+ series Guru Nation.

The first part of Better Call Saul Season 6 is set to premiere on April 18th. The first seven episodes will air in April and May, while the remainder will begin airing on July 11th after a six-week break. In our review of the first two episodes, Senior Entertainment Editor Liz Shannon Miller praises creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan for “carefully laying the tracks for our path to the end,” adding that the “endgame feels very, very hard to predict.”

