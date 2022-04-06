Meet the Winner of The What’s Bonnaroo Ticket Giveaway Art Contest

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listeners to The What podcast showed off their artistic abilities and their senses of humor in an effort to win tickets to the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. David Grimes is the lucky winner and joined Barry and Lord Taco to talk about his trips to The Farm and his winning work. (See all the submissions here.)

Plus, David talks about his first experiences on the farm, and Lord Taco takes us on a tour of the new The What website.

