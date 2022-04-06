Menu
Meet the Winner of The What’s Bonnaroo Ticket Giveaway Art Contest

Winner David Grimes recalls his first time on the farm

the what podcast bonnaroo ticket giveaway winner
The What Podcast, art by David Grimes
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
April 6, 2022 | 12:18pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS

    Listeners to The What podcast showed off their artistic abilities and their senses of humor in an effort to win tickets to the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. David Grimes is the lucky winner and joined Barry and Lord Taco to talk about his trips to The Farm and his winning work. (See all the submissions here.)

    Related Video

    Plus, David talks about his first experiences on the farm, and Lord Taco takes us on a tour of the new The What website.

    Review, like, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts. Then make sure you also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our programs, and snag the “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt at the Consequence Shop.

