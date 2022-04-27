Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

BoyWithUke Shares Origins of New Song “Understand”: Exclusive

Inspired by mental health, high school, moving on, and more

boywithuke understand
BoyWithUke, photo by Brian Ziff
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 27, 2022 | 4:43pm ET

    Our feature series Origins gives artists a platform to break down the influences of their newest release. Today, BoyWithUke explores everything that went into the yet-to-be-released album cut “Understand.”

    BoyWithUke, the masked singer-songwriter whose short, emotional songs have garnered a massive following on TikTok, is set to drop his newest single “Understand” on May 6th, the same day as his newest LP, Serotonin Dreams. Today (April 28th), he’s released a visual teaser for the song, a 46-second video titled “I TOOK A PHOTO EVERYDAY FOR 19 YEARS.” You can get an early look below.

    At this point, it almost seems redundant to describe up-and-coming musicians, regardless of genre, as former viral TikTokers. Labels have long-since clued into the platform’s potential as a self-vetting goldmine of future signees. BoyWithUke is of the latest and most successful to find sudden popularity previewing his talents on TikTok.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Anonymous and armed with his name-sake ukulele, BoyWithUke has proven himself to be particularly prolific, as his on-the-fly sixty-second TikTok songs may have already indicated. Serotonin Dreams will be the singer’s third full-length album since January 2021, following Melatonin Dreams and Fever Dreams. Pre-album singles “Long Drives,” “IDGAF (feat. blackbear),” and “Toxic” have already become the most popular releases of his burgeoning career. “Toxic” alone sits at well over a quarter-billion streams on Spotify.

    While still unreleased, “Understand” shows potential to be the next of BoyWithUke’s hits. The teaser, which puts a dark, unsettling spin on the “I took a photo of myself every day for x-amount-of-time” trend, seemingly only reveals the first verse, but already sounds like a sure-fire viral sound. If the chorus is as relatable to his audience as those from his previous songs, the track could help further propel the success of Serotonin Dreams.

    Though the name Serotonin Dreams might imply a cheerier tone than his previous two dream-titled efforts, thanks to the singles and the teaser for “Understand,” the album is shaping up to be anything but. “I was mentally unwell, my family had a lot of issues, most of my friends sucked, my love life was awfully problematic, and there was a whole lot of self-hate,” BoyWithUke tells Consequence. “It just felt nothing could ever work out for me, as if I was destined to be in that state of mind forever.”

    Advertisement

    The video embodies such a dark mindset with its cartoon visuals, depicting scenes of BoyWithUke’s trauma, drinking alone, and the adoption of the mask. Check out the teaser below, followed by BoyWithUke’s breakdown of the origins of “Understand.”

    Masking Up:

    boywithuke mask

    BoyWithUke, photo by Brian Ziff

    The timelapse video is about BoyWithUke’s origin story, though it remains a mystery as to why exactly he began donning the mask. It’s hard for him to tell what’s real and what’s not ever since he put the mask on so long ago.

    Advertisement

    High School:

    high school

    There’s all sorts of inspiration drawn from my actual life — my high school experience in particular, which quite frankly left me kind of messed up.

    Mental Health:

    Mental Health

    I was mentally unwell, my family had a lot of issues, most of my friends sucked, my love life was awfully problematic, and there was a whole lot of self-hate. It just felt nothing could ever work out for me, as if I was destined to be in that state of mind forever.

    Moving On:

    moving on

    Eventually I was able to move past it, but I believe “Understand” embodies that state of mind I was stuck in for so long.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

justin bieber i feel funny joke rap song stream listen music video lyrical lemonade cole bennett

Justin Bieber Released a New Joke Rap as if the World Isn't Bad Enough

April 27, 2022

Arcade Fire 2022

Arcade Fire Share Uplifting New Song "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)": Stream

April 27, 2022

angel olsen big time new song single album music video listen stream watch

Angel Olsen Goes "Big Time" Country on New Song: Stream

April 27, 2022

the black keys it ain't over new song single listen stream

The Black Keys Unleash New Song "It Ain't Over": Stream

April 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BoyWithUke Shares Origins of New Song "Understand": Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale