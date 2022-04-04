Grammys 2022: Brandi Carlile Performs “Right on Time”: Watch

Brandi Carlile took to the stage at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night to perform her song “Right on Time.”

Carlile wore a disco ball-inspired three-piece suit, and began the song accompanying herself on the piano. After the first chorus, she strutted over to center stage and took up the guitar, showing off her musicianship as a pyramid of lights flickered between gold and a shimmering rainbow. Watch the replay below.

Going into the evening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the singer-songwriter had five nominations under her belt, including nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best American Roots Performance. In fact, she was even nominated against herself in the second category — with her single “Right on Time” and “A Beautiful Noise,” her duet with Alicia Keys, both competing for Song of the Year.

Any wins would add to the six golden gramophones Carlile has already collected in the last three years — from Best Americana Album for 2019’s By the Way, I Forgive You to The Highwomen’s “Crowded Table” for Best Country Song.

Leading up to her Grammys performance, the 18-time nominee collaborated with Lucius and Sheryl Crow on the former’s new single “Dance Around It,” which she co-produced, and announced an expansion of her 2022 US tour. The trek now extends through October, including an appearance at the inaugural Sound on Sound Festival in Bridgeport, Conn. this September. Grab tickets for the tour here.

The 2022 Grammys also featured performances from Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lil Nas X, among others. Check out the winner’s list here, and find our full coverage here.

