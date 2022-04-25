Menu
Brass Against Instructed to Perform in "No Pee Zone" at Opening Night of Tool Tour

Singer Sophia Urista was reminded not to relieve herself onstage following last year's infamous incident

Sophia Urista (via YouTube)
April 25, 2022

    Brass Against made headlines last year when singer Sophia Urista urinated on a fan onstage at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. At the kickoff of their European tour with Tool on Saturday night (April 23rd) in Copenhagen, Denmark, Urista was reminded that the stage is a “no pee zone.”

    To quickly recap, Urista brought a male fan with a beer can taped to his head up onstage while Brass Against was performing a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up” during the Welcome to Rockville set in November. She told the fan to lay on his back, and proceeded to take down her pants and urinate into the can and onto the guy’s face. It led to multiple apologies from the band and Urista, a permanent ban from the venue, and even a police report.

    Tool had already booked Brass Against for the European run prior the pee incident, and decided to keep them as the opening act despite the infamous episode. At Saturday night’s concert, Urista was greeted by a sign taped on the stage that read, “NO PEE ZONE – No Urine Is To Be Deposited, Placed, Distributed, Sprinkled, Poured And/or Spread In This Immediate Area.”

    The singer shared a pic of the sign on her own Twitter account with a the hashtag #Tool. No word on who was responsible for the sign, but Tool have been known to prank their opening acts (as they did to Blonde Redhead on the recent US leg of their tour), so it’s a good bet that Maynard James Keenan and company had something to do with it. Either way, it seems like Urista was a good sport about it.

    Brass Against are known for their big band covers of songs by rock and metal bands. During the Copenhagen show, Urista and company performed renditions of Tool’s “Stinkfist” and “Forty Six & 2,” as well as Rage Against the Machine’s “Bulls on Parade,” “Guerrilla Radio” and “Killing in the Name.” It appears RATM’s “Wake Up” is off the setlist for now, perhaps due to the bad taste left from the Welcome to Rockville performance.

    Tool’s European tour with Brass Against continues through a May 24th show in Budapest, Hungary. Tickets are available here.

