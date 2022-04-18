Brett Goldstein Teaches Your Child the F-Word on Sesame Street: Watch

Brett Goldstein wants to make your child’s vocabulary a little more colorful. The comedian, best known for playing foul-mouthed retired footballer Roy Kent in Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, appears in a forthcoming episode of Sesame Street, during which he and his Muppet pal Tamir teach you about the F-word.

In a two-minute sneak preview clip, Goldstein and Tamir are baking cookies when it’s time for the episode’s “Word of the Day” segment. When Tamir shares that today’s word begins with the letter F, Goldstein appropriately responds: “Oooh, I love the letter F!” Kent would certainly agree.

But just before parents and babysitters start reaching for the remote, Tamir reveals that today’s word isn’t Roy’s beloved “fuck” — it’s “fairness.”

“Fairness is when each of us gets what we need,” Goldstein explains, signifying Cookie Monster’s cue to enter the scene requesting, well, cookies. “It is fair when we share,” Goldstein says, as Cookie Monster chows down.

Tamir offers another relevant example of demonstrating fairness. “When we play soccer later, we can make sure everyone gets a turn and invite others to play with us,” he advises. Retired footballer Roy might not feel the same way, but of course, Goldstein agrees. He, Tamir, and Cookie Monster then share kitchen cleaning duties, without a single expletive uttered between them. Watch the clip below.

Goldstein’s full episode will run during Sesame Street’s upcoming 53rd season on HBO Max. In the meantime, there’s plenty of other celebrity appearances to catch up on: Back in January, Anderson .Paak teamed up with Elmo and Cookie Monster for the celebratory tune “H is for Holiday.” In more recent episodes, the Muppets tried helping Kacey Musgraves complete the impossible task of choosing her favorite color, while Billie Eilish and Count von Count gave “Happier Than Ever” an academic twist.

