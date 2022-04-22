Menu
Michael Stipe, Peter Gabriel, Big Thief Contribute to Brian Eno’s Earth Day Charity Album

Featuring over 100 tracks, the charity album benefits various green initiatives

Brian Eno and Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel and Brian Eno, photo via Twitter
April 22, 2022 | 12:02pm ET

    Michael Stipe, Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel, Big Thief, Jarvis Cocker, Death Cab For Cutie, Hot Chip, Dry Cleaning, Anna Calvi, and 100 other artists have contributed new or unreleased music to a new Earth Day charity album.

    The album comes from EarthPercent, the environmental charity organization founded by Eno, and proceeds from its sale will benefit a variety of green initiatives, including energy transition, climate justice, legal and policy change, and conservation.

    “This is what unleashing the power of music in service of the planet looks like” Eno said in a statement. “Historically music has often been at the front of social change – think of ‘Free Nelson Mandela’ and Rock Against Racism. Now we’re facing climate change, the biggest challenge in human history. It’s time for us to get out there again.”

    Related Video

    Eno himself contributed three tracks to the album, including collaborations with Stipe (“Future, If Future”), Hot Chip (“Live in the Sand”), and Leo Abrahams (“Did the World Begin Today”). Gabriel released a new version of his single “Shock the Monkey,” and Big Thief shared a demo version of their track “​​Dragon New Warm Mountain, I Believe In You.”

    EarthPercent’s Earth Day album is available to purchase exclusively from Bandcamp for the next two weeks. Listen to Eno’s Hot Chip collaboration and Big Thief’s “Dragon New Warm Mountain” demo below.

