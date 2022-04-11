Brie Larson Cast in Fast and Furious 10, Vin Diesel Says, “Welcome to the Family”

The Fast and Furious family just added another seat at the table following the announcement that Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson will be joining the Toretto’s & company for the franchise’s tenth, and allegedly, second-to-last installment scheduled for 2023.

The Grand Dom himself Vin Diesel broke the news on Saturday night, posting a selfie of the two smiling stars via Instagram: “Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘that’s captain Marvel.’ Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for.”

The series’ lead actor and producer closed with a spin on his character’s all-time favorite word and the driving force behind over two decades’ worth of the fast-paced, street-racing heist films: “Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.” The greeting can’t get much warmer than that. Now let’s just hope Dom can hook her character up with something a bit faster than a Nissan.

In her own Instagram post, Larson responded, “excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family.. thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement, @vindiesel.

Larson’s Oscar credibility fits solidly into the franchise’s late-period prestige casting choices that have previously included Best Actress winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious and 2021’s F9. The latest Fast entry will also feature fellow newcomer Jason Mamoa, who was revealed to be taking on a villainous role. Meanwhile, co-stars Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sung Kang are expected to return, while longtime Fast helmer Justin Lin will direct.