Bright Eyes and an Orchestra Perform “Dance and Sing” on Colbert: Watch

Bright Eyes brought an orchestra to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform “Dance and Sing” from their 2020 comeback album Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was.

Bright Eyes may have been accompanied by strings, woodwinds, and a small choir, but as is the case anytime they perform, the eye is naturally drawn to Conor Oberst. He appeared with mall goth hair hiding his eyes while wearing a dark hoodie and a brace around his left wrist. On the words, “Please don’t resuscitate/ Make an example out of me,” he tore at his chest, and as he sang, “And I’m spinning it fast/ As the band plays,” he twirled about the stage.

It wasn’t what you’d call skilled dancing. But the movements were committed and painfully earnest, as the 42-year-old threw his whole body into putting on a show. Check out “Dance and Sing” below.

In February, Bright Eyes announced an ambitious archival project that will see them re-issue each of their nine albums alongside a new companion EP of re-recorded songs accompanied by a cover of an artist they found inspiring at the time. Last month, the band teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers for a cover of Elliot Smith’s “St. Ides Heaven,” which will appear on the companion EP to the reissue of 1998’s Letting Off the Happiness. It arrives May 27th, and pre-orders are ongoing.

You can catch Bright Eyes live on their ongoing tour. Tickets are available here.