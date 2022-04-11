Britney Spears Announces She is Pregnant

Congratulations are in order to Britney Spears, who announced Monday that she is pregnant.

In an Instagram post, Spears revealed that she is expecting her third child — and first with fiancé Sam Asghari.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby …,” Spears wrote in an emoji-filled Instagram post.

This is a developing story…