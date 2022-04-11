Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Britney Spears Announces She is Pregnant

The singer is expecting her third child

Britney Spears pregnant
Britney Spears, photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 11, 2022 | 3:52pm ET

    Congratulations are in order to Britney Spears, who announced Monday that she is pregnant.

    In an Instagram post, Spears revealed that she is expecting her third child — and first with fiancé Sam Asghari.

    “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly  !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby …,” Spears wrote in an emoji-filled Instagram post.

    This is a developing story…

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Once Purposely Peed on a Bathroom Floor of The White House

April 11, 2022

Pitbull Tickets Tour Can't Stop Us Now 2022 Iggy Azalea Sean Paul dates

How to Get Tickets to Pitbull's 2022 Tour

April 11, 2022

kae tempest the line is a curve stream track by track

Kae Tempest Breaks Down New Album The Line Is a Curve Track By Track: Exclusive

April 11, 2022

alice cooper spring 2022 tour

Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour

April 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Britney Spears Announces She is Pregnant

Menu Shop Search Sale