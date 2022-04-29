Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bruce Greenwood to Replace Frank Langella in Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher

Langella was fired for sexual misconduct on set

bruce greenwood frank langella The Fall of the House of Usher netflix
Bruce Greenwood (photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) and Frank Langella (photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 29, 2022 | 4:23pm ET

    Bruce Greenwood is replacing Frank Langella in Netflix’s upcoming series The Fall of the House of Usher, Variety reports. Earlier this month, Langella was fired from the show after an internal investigation determined that he “had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set.”

    It was later confirmed Langella’s misconduct involved making “an inappropriate joke that was sexual in nature.” Greenwood will now star as Roderick Usher in the eight-episode series, which is a modern retelling of Edgar Allan Poe’s story of the same name. Created by Mike Flanagan, the man behind The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, the show also stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, and Mark Hamill.

    Langella, 84, is best known for his roles in Frost/Nixon, DraculaMasters of the UniverseGood Night, and Good Luck, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. As for Greenwood, the actor previously starred in Flanagan’s films Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep. He currently stars in the Fox medical drama The Resident.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

morgan wallen 2022 billboard music awards n-word appearance show mrc

One Year After Using N-Word, Morgan Wallen Will Perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

April 29, 2022

greta gerwig barbie girl

Sorry Folks, Greta Gerwig's Barbie Film Won't Feature "Barbie Girl"

April 29, 2022

hayley williams everything is emo podcast bbc sounds

Hayley Williams Launches New Podcast Everything Is Emo

April 29, 2022

geezer butler rick rubin black sabbath 13

Geezer Butler on Working with Rick Rubin on Black Sabbath's 13: "I Still Don't Know What He Did"

April 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bruce Greenwood to Replace Frank Langella in Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher

Menu Shop Search Sale