Bruce Greenwood to Replace Frank Langella in Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher

Bruce Greenwood is replacing Frank Langella in Netflix’s upcoming series The Fall of the House of Usher, Variety reports. Earlier this month, Langella was fired from the show after an internal investigation determined that he “had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set.”

It was later confirmed Langella’s misconduct involved making “an inappropriate joke that was sexual in nature.” Greenwood will now star as Roderick Usher in the eight-episode series, which is a modern retelling of Edgar Allan Poe’s story of the same name. Created by Mike Flanagan, the man behind The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, the show also stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, and Mark Hamill.

Langella, 84, is best known for his roles in Frost/Nixon, Dracula, Masters of the Universe, Good Night, and Good Luck, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. As for Greenwood, the actor previously starred in Flanagan’s films Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep. He currently stars in the Fox medical drama The Resident.

Advertisement

Related Video