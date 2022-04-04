2022 Grammys: BTS Perform “Butter”: Watch

BTS, everyone’s favorite seven-member international force of nature, took the stage at the 2022 Grammys Awards on Sunday night to perform “Butter.” Watch the replay below.

After joining Lil Nas X onstage at the 2020 Grammys and performing virtually from South Korea in 2021, this evening marked the first chance for BTS to perform their own song in person at the show. The spy thriller-inspired performance was fine-tuned for the Las Vegas setting, from Jungkook descending from the ceiling to V enlisting Olivia Rodrigo for some truly top-tier theatrics. Jin, who is recovering from a recent surgery on his hand, embodied a hacker before joining the group towards the end of the performance.

The group made history in 2021 when they were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for “Dynamite”), and earned a second nomination in the same category this year for the record-breaking smash “Butter.”

Following the Grammys, BTS will be staying in Las Vegas for four sold-out nights at Allegient Stadium. “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS” will take place on April 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th, continuing the act’s tour of mini-residencies. MGM Grand Garden Arena, the site of this evening’s awards show, will be used as overflow space for a live play simulcast throughout the series of concerts.

Still on the horizon for the group is a new, highly anticipated album. While still unconfirmed, there have been plenty of hints from the group about studio time and more music coming up.

The 2022 Grammys also featured performances from Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodigo, and Lil Nas X, among others. Check out the full list of winners here, and find our full coverage here.