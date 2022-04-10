BTS Take Their “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE” Concert to Las Vegas: Recap, Photos + Setlist

Las Vegas may be a good time gal, but she isn’t easy. The self-proclaimed “Entertainment Capital of the World” is accustomed to hosting countless entertainers. And perhaps because there’s always another visiting celeb, the city rolls out her red carpet for no one… that is, until BTS arrived in Sin City.

In this case, it was a purple carpet, and it blanketed the city in excitement. In honor of a sold-out, four-night run at Allegiant Stadium (April 8th-9th and 15th-16th) titled PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE IN LAS VEGAS, the iconic Bellagio Fountain Show has been playing BTS hits, while Strip marquees display the word “Borahaegas” in a purple-hued nod to the group.

But that’s just the beginning of a city-wide immersive event, or “urban concert playpark,” called BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY – LAS VEGAS. The festivities include a “Behind the Stage” exhibit at Area 15, a concert after-party called “Party in the City” at Aria’s Jewel Nightclub, a themed “Cafe in the City” at Mandalay Bay’s Noodle Shop and even BTS-themed hotel rooms at 11 MGM Resort properties.

But all those festivities were just a warmup for the main event. Hot off their April 3rd Grammy performance at MGM Grand Garden Arena, the superstars have been performing at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas’ largest venue (and host to the Raiders NFL team), which can hold 50,000 ARMY members. Of course, that wasn’t enough to satisfy demand to see the biggest band in the world. So BTS added “LIVE PLAY in Las Vegas” at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on all four nights, enabling fans to watch a livestream in person.

BTS’s April 8th opening night was delayed nearly an hour due to technical difficulties, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. By the second night, when the media was invited to attend, all troubles had been solved and the evening flowed smooth like butter (ahem). That’s no small feat, considering the show’s generous use of fireworks, pyrotechnics, elaborate video screens and big setpieces, such as a moving platform and balloon-filled trollies.