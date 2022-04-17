BTS to Release New Album on June 10th

Mark your calendars, ARMY: BTS are set to return with their new album on June 10th.

BTS initially teased the album’s release date during the final show of their Las Vegas residency on Saturday night. The video featured scenes of BTS’s music videos through the years, ending with the members saying “WE ARE BULLETPROOF,” a reference to the group’s original name (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) and their debut album, 2 Cool 4 Skool.

The group’s label, BigHit Music, later confirmed the release date in a message to fans over the weekend.

The June 10th release date coincides with BTS’s ninth anniversary as a band, as well as the annual BTS Festa on June 13th.

The as-yet-untitled album serves as the follow-up to BE, which was released in November 2020.

Earlier this month, BTS delivered a spectacular, spy thriller-inspired performance of “Butter” at the Grammys.

