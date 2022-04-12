Built to Spill have announced their new album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name, out September 9th via Sub Pop. As a preview, they have shared the lead single, “Gonna Lose.”

When the Wind Forgets Your Name mark’s Built to Spill’s first album in seven years and their debut release with Sub Pop. “I’m psyched: I’ve wanted to be on Sub Pop since I was a teenager,” founding member Doug Martsch said in a press statement. “And I think I’m the first 50-year-old they’ve ever signed.”

Martsch started working on the album after meeting Oruã members Le Almeida and João Casaes several years ago. After serving as his new backing band for shows in Brazil, they joined him on tour in the US and Europe, learning new songs Martsch had written. After coming off the road, they recorded the bass and drum tracks at his rehearsal space in Boise.

The trio planned to mix the album together in 2020 somewhere in Brazil or the US, but of course, the pandemic had other plans. After sending the tracks back and forth, they were able to collaborate on the mixing process remotely. Almeida and Casaes have since returned to their Oruã duties, but Martsch has begun playing with Prism Bitch’s Teresa Esguerra on drums and Blood Lemon’s Melanie Radford on bass.

Check out the When the Wind Forgets Your Name artwork and tracklist below. Pre-orders for vinyl, CD, and cassette copies of the album are ongoing via Subpop.

The catchy guitar-pop of “Gonna Lose” arrives with a psychedelic accompanying video directed by Jordan Minkoff, with animations from Minkoff and Lee McClure. “What could be more disorienting than being on acid in a dream,” sings Martsch. Watch Built to Spill’s “Gonna Lose” video below.

In support of the album, Built to Spill have plotted out more than 70 tour dates. After kicking off on April 13th with a four-night stand at Chicago’s House of Blues in support of Jawbreaker, they will trek across the US and Toronto, with a rotating cast of Orua, Prism Bitch, Itchy Kitty, Wetface, Blood Lemon, Sunbathe, Distant Family, and Braided Waves.

The jaunt wraps up on September 24th at Metro Music Hall in Salt Lake City. See the full itinerary below. Tickets are available for purchase now via Ticketmaster.

Built to Spill’s last studio album was 2015’s Untethered Moon. The band released a Daniel Johnston tribute album in 2020.

When The Wind Forgets Your Name Artwork:

When The Wind Forgets Your Name Tracklist:

01. Gonna Lose

02. Fool’s Gold

03. Understood

04. Elements

05. Rock Steady

06. Spiderweb

07. Never Alright

08. Alright

09. Comes a Day

Built to Spill 2022 Tour Dates:

04/13 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

04/14 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

04/15 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

04/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

04/20 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project ^

04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Rockstar Bar ^

04/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

04/23 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

04/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theater ^

04/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad ^

04/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre ^

04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

04/29 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^

04/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

05/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

05/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans ^

05/04 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East ^

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

05/06 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern ^

05/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

05/08 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

05/10 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry ^

05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

05/12 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club #

05/13 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall #

05/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise #

05/15 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met #

05/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl #

05/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl #

05/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls #

05/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi #

05/21- Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall %

05/22 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe & Brewery %

05/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall %

05/25 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers %

05/26 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room %

05/27 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theater %

05/28 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater %

05/29 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater %

06/03 – Hood River, OR @ The Ruins

06/23 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

07/23 – Carnation, WA @ Timber! Festival

07/30 – Stanley, ID @ Sawtooth Family Gathering

08/06 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/07 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/11 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge +

08/12 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM +

08/13 – Billings, MT @ The Pub Station +

08/15 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall @ FBC +

08/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue +

08/17 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater +

08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall +

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall +

08/20 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall +

08/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater +

08/23 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop +

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ~

08/25 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre #

08/26 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

08/27 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

08/29 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #

08/30 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts #

09/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live #

09/03 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony #

09/04 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest #

09/06 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre $

09/07 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine $

09/08 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater $

09/09 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall $

09/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live $

09/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room $

09/13 – Orlando, FL @ The Social $

09/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits $

09/15 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall $

09/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn Birmingham $

09/17 – Memphis, TN @ Growler’s $

09/18 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom $

09/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag $

09/20 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note $

09/21 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater $

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater $

09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall $

* = w/ Jawbreaker, Smoking Popes, and Irene Tu

^ = w/ Prism Bitch and Itchy Kitty

# = w/ Wetface and Blood Lemon

% = w/ Sunbathe and Distant Family

+ = w/ Prism Bitch and Braided Waves

~ = w/ Blood Lemon

$ = w/ Orua

