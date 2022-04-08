Menu
Camila Cabello Releases New Solo Album Familia: Stream

The Cuban-American pop star returns with her third solo project

Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” music video
April 8, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Camila Cabello has unveiled her new album Familia via Epic Records. Stream the Latin-influenced studio set below.

    Featuring the lead single “Don’t Go Yet” and irresistible Ed Sheeran collaboration “Bam Bam,” the new LP is the former Fifth Harmony member’s third solo outing and a follow-up to 2019’s perennially overlooked Romance.

    The album also finds Cabello leaning further into her Cuban heritage with a number of Spanish-language song titles and guest appearances by Argentine pop singer María Becerra (“Hasta Los Dientes”) and the lead singer of Cuban hip-hop group Orishas Yotuel (“Lola”).

    In an interview with Reuters, the singer revealed that the Willow duet “psychofreak” explicitly addresses her headline-making split from Fifth Harmony for the first time, singing, “I don’t blame the girls for how it went down.”

    “That song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up like my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry,” she said of the track.

    The former girl group member went on to explain how the new album shows off her growth since releasing Romance and her eponymous 2018 debut that came before it, saying, “Compared to my previous albums, I think I’m just me as a human being is just in a better, more grounded, more, well rounded space. My first two albums was, like late teens, early 20s — I had a lot of anxiety making those albums.”

    This weekend, Cabello will showcase Familia by serving as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. She’ll appear on an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.

    Familia Artwork:

    Familia Tracklist:
    01. Familia
    02. Celia
    03. psychofreak (feat. Willow)
    04. Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran)
    05. La Buena Vida
    06. Quiet
    07. Boys Don’t Cry
    08. Hasta Los Dientes (feat. María Becerra)
    09. No Doubt
    10. Don’t Go Yet
    11. Lola (feat. Yotuel)
    12. everyone at this party

