Camila Cabello took over Studio 8H this weekend as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Her pair of performances, which you can watch below, came in support of her freshly-released third solo album Familia.

Introduced by episode host Jake Gyllenhaal, the former Fifth Harmony member first performed a high-energy solo version of “Bam Bam,” her collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

“It’s been a hell of year, thank god we made it out/ Yeah, we were riding a wave and trying not to drown/ On the surface, I held it together but I sort of came unwound/ Where would I be, you’re all that I need/ My world, you hold me down,” she sang, taking over the troubadour’s verse on the Spanish-inflected bop while flanked by backup dancers dressed in brightly colored costumes of orange and pink.

Later in the show, the pop star brought out Willow to debut their evocative duet “Psychofreak” live for the first time, which found her intoning, “How in the hills is a house of cards/ Blink and the fairytale falls apart/ Sorry, didn’t mean to get so dark/ Maybe I’m an alien, Earth is hard” before passing the baton to the Hollywood progeny on the pleading pre-chorus.

The Cinderella star’s appearance marked her second career performance on the late-night sketch show, after first being invited to serve as musical guest back in 2019 following the release of her sophomore solo album Romance.

Familia also features lead single “Don’t Go Yet” as well as collaborations with María Becerra (“Hasta Los Dientes”) and Yotuel (“Lola”). To support the album, Cabello is headed out with Coldplay for the Latin American leg of their “Music of the Spheres World Tour” this September, with stops in Lima, Peru and Santiago, Chile. While tickets for those shows are available yet, check out the rest of the tour stops here.

