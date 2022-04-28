Menu
Camp Cope Announce 2022 North American Tour

The 18-date circuit includes a supporting slot for Lucy Dacus

Camp Cope Tour 2022 North America Tickets Dates Live
Camp Cope, photo by Michelle Grace Hunder
April 28, 2022 | 2:34pm ET

    Camp Cope have announced a Summer 2022 North American tour in support of their third album, March’s Running with the Hurricane.

    The Melbourne trio, consisting of Georgia Maq, Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich, and Sarah Thompson, will embark on a 18-day trek with select dates supporting Lucy Dacus. The trip kicks off in Boston on July 8th, and includes cities like Toronto, Montreal, New York, Seattle, and San Francisco. The summer tour wraps in Los Angeles on August 3rd.

    Pre-sale begins Monday, May 2nd with public on-sale following on Friday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Running with the Hurricane dropped in late March, preceded by singles “Blue” and the album’s title track. It showcased a seismic progression for the group, as described in a statement by Maq: “The first record was us diving into whatever Camp Cope created, the second album was us when we were in the thick of it, and then this album is about how we’ve come out the other side. And we’ve come out stronger, more loving, more peaceful, and better friends.”

    When previewing the album, Hellmrich added that it was “something that makes us happy and might make other people feel good too.” With a full North American tour on the way, the band will now have the chance to make good on those vibes this summer. Check out the full itinerary below.

    Camp Cope 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/07 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
    07/08 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    07/09 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon
    07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
    07/11 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
    07/13 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *
    07/15 – Chicago, IL @ PItchfork Music Festival
    07/17 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl *
    07/19 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    07/20 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    07/23 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
    07/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
    07/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    07/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    07/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    07/31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    08/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    08/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

    * = w/ Lucy Dacus

    Camp Cope 2022 Tour Poster

