Cannibal Corpse’s Corpsegrinder Loses Nearly 50 Pounds via Weight Watchers

"I'm not getting any younger, so you've gotta take of yourself"

Cannibal Corpse (photo by Alex Morgan)
April 18, 2022 | 12:43pm ET

    Cannibal Corpse frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher has revealed that Weight Watchers helped him lose nearly 50 pounds — after he had tipped the scales at more than 300 pounds.

    Corpsegrinder credits the program — now known as WW following a 2018 re-branding — for improving his general health. In a new interview with Cryptopsy’s Matt McGachy, Fisher said that he had lost up to 47 pounds after starting WW with his wife.

    “Four days after my birthday [in July 2021], my wife had started doing Weight Watchers, and so I decided, ‘I’m gonna do it too…'” Fisher said [as transcribed by Blabbermouth]. “At one point … I was down 47 pounds.”

    The interview was conducted prior to Cannibal Corpse’s recently completed 2022 spring US tour, but only recently posted online. Fisher said he gained back five or 10 pounds as a result of the winter holidays, but was hoping that the tour would also help him drop even more weight.

    “So that’s another thing I did in the off time,” he said. “I just decided to dedicate it to Weight Watchers. It worked for me, and it worked for… My daughter and my wife were doing it as well, my oldest daughter. So I’m still doing it now. And I’m hoping that before we get on this next tour I can drop more pounds.”

    He added: “When I [started] this diet, I was 309 pounds. ‘Cause I know how much better it made me feel, as far as being on stage. I’m not getting any younger, so you’ve gotta take of yourself. And I really feel that it helped me.”

    Last year, Cannibal Corpse unleashed their latest album, Violence Unimagined. Corpsegrinder also recently released his debut solo album, and made a guest appearance on Terror’s new song “Can’t Help But Hate.”

    Cannibal Corpse and a slimmer Corpsegrinder will return to the stage for a headlining appearance at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in June.

    Watch the aforementioned interview with George Fisher below.

