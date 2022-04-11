Menu
Carrie Brownstein to Direct New Annie Murphy Film Witness Protection

Big news for Portlandia and Schitt's Creek fans

Carrie Brownstein (photo by Suki Dhanda) and Annie Murphy (photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
April 11, 2022 | 5:11pm ET

    Carrie Brownstein is set to direct Annie Murphy in MRC Film’s upcoming comedy Witness Protection, Deadline reports.

    Unsurprisingly, Witness Protection follows Murphy she enters a witness protection program. Her character has grown used to defining herself based on her romantic relationships, but as she starts over in an unknown place where her identity must be kept secret, she struggles to figure out who she really is alone.

    The film reunites Schitt’s Creek star Murphy with writers Rupinder Gill and David West Read, who served as writers and producers on the sitcom. Becky Sloviter, Elysa Dutton, and Leslie Morgenstein serve as producers for the project, which doesn’t yet have a release date.

    Related Video

    Brownstein may have made a name for herself as the guitarist of punk legends Sleater-Kinney, but Witness Protection won’t be her first foray into film. After starring and writing alongside Fred Armisen in Portlandia, the artist went on to co-star with St. Vincent in the mockumentary drama The Nowhere InnShe also has a Heart biopic in the works.

    As for Murphy, the actress is set to appear in the upcoming second season of Russian Dolland features in Netflix’s comedy series Murderville

