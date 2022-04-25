Menu
Cary Elwes Airlifted to Hospital After Rattlesnake Bite

The Princess Bride actor was doing yard work at the time

Cary Elwes rattlesnake
Cary Elwes, photo via Shutterstock
April 25, 2022 | 1:39pm ET

    Cary Elwes was airlifted to a Los Angeles hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake over the weekend.

    TMZ reports that the 59-year-old actor was bitten while doing yard work at his home in Malibu on Saturday. Due to the seriousness of the injury (rattlesnakes are considered venomous), he was transported by helicopter to UCLA Medical Center.

    Fortunately, Elwes is expected to make a full recovery.

    “Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care,” Elwes wrote on social media. “Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.”

    Elwes is best known for his roles in The Princess Bride, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and the Saw franchise.

    He’s next scheduled to appear in Zach Snyder’s Netflix movie, Rebel Moon. According to TMZ, production on the film just got underway last week, and it’s unclear whether Elwes’ injury will have any impact on the filming schedule.

    Consequence has reached out to Elwes’ representatives for more information.

