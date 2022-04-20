Cat Power Taps Jim Jarmusch to Direct “A Pair of Brown Eyes” Video: Watch

Indie rock star Cat Power has recruited famed indie filmmaker Jim Jarmusch to direct the music video for her cover of The Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes.”

Appearing on her latest LP — fittingly titled Covers — Power’s barebones version of the 1985 classic slows it down considerably and pares the instrumentation to a Mellotron and stripped-down percussion. This puts the song’s touching conversation between a young man and an elderly military veteran to the forefront.

Similarly, Jarmusch’s video spotlights Power’s performance of “A Pair of Brown Eyes.” Filmed against a white background at New York City’s Blonde Studios, the clip centers around the musician singing the track while seated at the Mellotron. Through the cinematography, Jarmusch lends his own touch to the clip, filming Power from soft angles to give her an ethereal, almost-ghostlike presence. Watch the video below.

In an interview with Apple Music, Power recalled the memories evoked by listening to the song while she was growing up. “It takes me right back to being 14 or 15 and hearing that song on a college radio channel in North Carolina, just hearing that story and hearing time and space go away,” she explained. “Whenever you get transported, you never forget that kind of stuff. I started thinking about people that I lost that had brown eyes. I’m Cherokee, Choctaw, Jewish, Irish. I started thinking about Uncle Wayne. My great-grandmother. I started thinking about my little sister. I started thinking about my friend who passed from cancer a couple years earlier.”

She continued by revealing in part how the cover was made, saying, “I started thinking about people with brown eyes who I love, and so I parked the car and ran into the studio and I said to the assistant there, ‘I need something like Mellotron. I need to get something that sounds like a lot of chords all at once. I need something. Let me go and let me listen.’ I put the headphones on and I found the sound that I liked.”

Along with “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” Covers features Power’s versions of songs by Frank Ocean (lead single “Bad Religion”), Nick Cave (“I Had a Dream Joe”), Lana Del Rey (“White Mustang”), and more. Fans can catch Power performing these covers and the rest of her catalog on her headlining tour across North America and Europe, which kicked off earlier this month and runs through August. Check out the expanded schedule below, and book your seat via Ticketmaster.

Best known for movies like Stranger Than Paradise, Down by Law, and Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Jarmusch has directed a handful of music videos over the past several decades, including visual treatments for Talking Heads, Tom Waits, and Neil Young. His last video was for The Raconteurs’ 2006 hit “Steady as She Goes.” On the filmmaking side, Jarmusch’s most recent movie was 2019’s The Dead Don’t Die.

Cat Power 2022 Tour Dates:

04/21 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

04/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

04/27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

04/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/30 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

05/01 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

05/02 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/22 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

05/28 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

05/29 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

05/31 – Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai

06/01 – Luxembourg, LU @ L’Atelier

06/03 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

06/06 – Cenon, FR @ Le Rocher de Palmer

06/07 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

06/08 – Rennes, FR @ Le Mem

06/12 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

06/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel

06/15 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

06/16 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

06/20 – Roma, IT @ Auditorium Parco Della Musica

06/21 – Sesto Al Reghena, IT @ Sexto ‘Nplugged 2022

06/22 – Zürich, CH @ Kaufleuten

07/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

07/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

07/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

07/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater

07/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07/25 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/27 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

07/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

07/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

07/30 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

08/01 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

08/02 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/09 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theater

09/10 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace Theatre

09/13 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery