Cat Power Taps Jim Jarmusch to Direct “A Pair of Brown Eyes” Video: Watch

Indie rock star Cat Power has recruited famed indie filmmaker Jim Jarmusch to direct the music video for her cover of The Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes.”
Appearing on her latest LP — fittingly titled Covers — Power’s barebones version of the 1985 classic slows it down considerably and pares the instrumentation to a Mellotron and stripped-down percussion. This puts the song’s touching conversation between a young man and an elderly military veteran to the forefront.
Similarly, Jarmusch’s video spotlights Power’s performance of “A Pair of Brown Eyes.” Filmed against a white background at New York City’s Blonde Studios, the clip centers around the musician singing the track while seated at the Mellotron. Through the cinematography, Jarmusch lends his own touch to the clip, filming Power from soft angles to give her an ethereal, almost-ghostlike presence. Watch the video below.
In an interview with Apple Music, Power recalled the memories evoked by listening to the song while she was growing up. “It takes me right back to being 14 or 15 and hearing that song on a college radio channel in North Carolina, just hearing that story and hearing time and space go away,” she explained. “Whenever you get transported, you never forget that kind of stuff. I started thinking about people that I lost that had brown eyes. I’m Cherokee, Choctaw, Jewish, Irish. I started thinking about Uncle Wayne. My great-grandmother. I started thinking about my little sister. I started thinking about my friend who passed from cancer a couple years earlier.”
She continued by revealing in part how the cover was made, saying, “I started thinking about people with brown eyes who I love, and so I parked the car and ran into the studio and I said to the assistant there, ‘I need something like Mellotron. I need to get something that sounds like a lot of chords all at once. I need something. Let me go and let me listen.’ I put the headphones on and I found the sound that I liked.”
Along with “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” Covers features Power’s versions of songs by Frank Ocean (lead single “Bad Religion”), Nick Cave (“I Had a Dream Joe”), Lana Del Rey (“White Mustang”), and more. Fans can catch Power performing these covers and the rest of her catalog on her headlining tour across North America and Europe, which kicked off earlier this month and runs through August. Check out the expanded schedule below, and book your seat via Ticketmaster.
Best known for movies like Stranger Than Paradise, Down by Law, and Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Jarmusch has directed a handful of music videos over the past several decades, including visual treatments for Talking Heads, Tom Waits, and Neil Young. His last video was for The Raconteurs’ 2006 hit “Steady as She Goes.” On the filmmaking side, Jarmusch’s most recent movie was 2019’s The Dead Don’t Die.
Cat Power 2022 Tour Dates:
04/21 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
04/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
04/27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
04/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
04/30 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
05/01 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
05/02 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/22 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
05/28 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
05/29 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
05/31 – Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai
06/01 – Luxembourg, LU @ L’Atelier
06/03 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
06/06 – Cenon, FR @ Le Rocher de Palmer
06/07 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
06/08 – Rennes, FR @ Le Mem
06/12 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
06/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel
06/15 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
06/16 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
06/20 – Roma, IT @ Auditorium Parco Della Musica
06/21 – Sesto Al Reghena, IT @ Sexto ‘Nplugged 2022
06/22 – Zürich, CH @ Kaufleuten
07/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
07/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
07/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
07/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater
07/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
07/25 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/27 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
07/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
07/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
07/30 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
08/01 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
08/02 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/09 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theater
09/10 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace Theatre
09/13 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery