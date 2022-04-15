Menu
Charli XCX Plays Dress Up in “Used to Know Me” Music Video: Watch

Off the pop star's latest album, CRASH

Charli XCX's "Used to Know Me" music video
April 15, 2022

    Charli XCX has unveiled the music video for the CRASH album cut “Used to Know Me.” Watch the party-ready visual below.

    In the clip, the pop provocateur cycles through a plethora of personas while serving nonstop choreography flanked by two of her dancer pals. “You used to know me, now you don’t/ You used to hypnotize me, did it so easy,” Charli coos as she becomes a dominatrix, cheerleader, ’80s-style aerobics instructor, club kid, and more. “I’m finally free from your control/ I don’t need a kiss goodbye/ I’m on my own tonight, oh.”

    The singer also can’t resist taking a shot at her record label, flashing the camera with the Atlantic Records logo hiding under her cheer skirt while singing about breaking free of unspecified “control.” (She’s made it no secret that CRASH is the fifth and final album under her record deal with the major label, which began with 2013’s True Romance.)

    Though not officially released as a single, “Used to Know Me” serves as the penultimate track on the standard version of CRASH, which also contains the singles “Good Ones,” “New Shapes” featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens, the Rina Sawayama collab “Beg For You,” and “Baby.” One week after releasing the album, the avant-garde pop star re-upped by dropping the deluxe edition featuring four new bonus tracks.

    Stream the music video for “Used to Know Me” after the jump.

    Currently, Charli is in the middle of her North American headlining tour to promote the album with upcoming stops in Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, and Toronto. Buy tickets here.

