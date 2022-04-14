Menu
Chino Moreno on Deftones’ Return to Touring: It’s “Going to Be Cathartic” to Scream and Sing Again

"I can be honest and say that I've needed some sort of therapy over the last few years"

Chino Moreno Deftones
Deftones, photo by Debi Del Grande
April 14, 2022 | 12:22pm ET

    After two postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deftones are finally set to kick off their North American tour with Gojira. Singer Chino Moreno expects the long-awaited excursion to be a cathartic experience after a couple of years off the road.

    The tour was originally scheduled for Summer 2020, then postponed to Summer 2021, and finally rescheduled for Spring 2022. The outing kicks off tonight (April 14th) in Portland, Oregon, and runs through a May 28th show in Minneapolis, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    Heavy Consequence recently caught up with Moreno to discuss his side project ††† (Crosses), but he also took some time to share his feelings about Deftones’ highly anticipated return to the stage.

    “I hate to say this, because it sounds very spoiled, but since I was 15-16 years old, when we started this band, I’ve been able to express my emotions in front of people through music,” remarked Moreno. “Whether I’m screaming or singing or whatever, I’m emoting these things. And then I’m able to sometimes go to bed at night and feel a sense of getting things out, this expression. And for not doing that for so long? It’s kind of tripped me out a little bit.”

    Moreno went on to say that the sudden change in lifestyle brought on by the pandemic definitely affected his psyche. “I can be honest and say that I’ve needed some sort of therapy over the last few years, and it’s not the most terrible thing,” revealed the singer. “I think a lot of people can benefit from therapy, for just being able to deal with having all these emotions just confined and not being able to express them. So I think it is going to be cathartic in that way, where I’m gonna go out there and just like completely vent and sort of free up some of that tension.”

    While nothing matches the feeling of singing in front of fans, Moreno has already felt an emotional release during Deftones’ rehearsals leading up to the tour.  “Even right now, in rehearsals, I’m able to just sing at top volume, and scream and sweat, and move around and look into the other guys’ faces while they’re playing their instruments,” said Moreno. “I’m very lucky that I’ve been able to have music to help me kind of just get through life. So, I’m excited to get back to it.”

    See the dates for Deftones’ North American tour with Gojira and Vowws below, and pick up tickets here.

    Deftones’ 2022 North American Tour Dates with Gojira and Vowws:
    04/14 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    04/16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre
    04/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    04/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    04/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
    04/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    04/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    04/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
    04/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    05/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    05/03 – San Antonio, TX @ AT & T Center
    05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
    05/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center
    05/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    05/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
    05/13 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
    05/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
    05/15 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
    05/17 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
    05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    05/19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    05/21 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
    05/22 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
    05/24 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
    05/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
    05/27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    05/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

