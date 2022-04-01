Christian Lee Hutson Shares Origins of New Album Quitters: Exclusive

Origins is a recurring new music feature giving artists the chance to break down the inspirations for their latest release. Today, Christian Lee Hutson opens up about his new album, Quitters.

Over the past several years, Los Angeles singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson has found himself in some pretty heady company, collaborating with his best friend Phoebe Bridgers on several projects including the indie darling’s collaborative album with Conor Oberst. Hutson’s sophomore album Quitters, out today, reunites him with both artists, who served as producers on the project.

With the encouragement of Bridgers and Oberst, Quitters was made directly to tape, rather than the digital recording method used for Hutson’s debut studio album, Beginners, also produced by Bridgers. Another difference between the two LPs was how quickly Hutson wrote the material for Quitters.

Advertisement

Related Video

“There was a little bit of insecurity with the lyrics,” Hutson says in a statement about making the album. “Having Conor there served the purpose of someone who I really respect as a lyricist and could soothe my anxiety.”

However, Hutson tells Consequence that there was also plenty of joy to be had while making the project. “We had a lot of fun making this record because we hadn’t seen each other in so long due to COVID so it was a little reunion for all of us,” Hutson explains. “There were dogs running around playing and Topo Chico was flowing. One of my favorite moments of the recording process was playing the song ‘Triple Axel’ solo on piano at the end of one of our studio days. Also, making Marshall Vore do a dumb drum solo on ‘Black Cat.'”

In anticipation of Quitters, Hutson shared the Bridgers-assisted “Rubberneckers,” “Strawberry Lemonade,” “Age Difference,” and “Cherry.” He’s currently supporting Bright Eyes on their US tour ahead of a handful of his own headlining dates. Grab your tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Stream Quitters and check out Hutson’s Origins breakdown below.