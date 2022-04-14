Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Circle Jerks Postpone Several Dates on US Tour After Singer Keith Morris Contracts COVID-19

The hardcore vets are scheduled to resume the trek on April 26th in Austin, Texas

circle jerks tour postponement covid
Keith Morris of Circle Jerks (photo by Raymond Ahner)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 14, 2022 | 9:37am ET

    Circle Jerks have postponed a number of US tour dates after singer Keith Morris tested positive for COVID-19.

    Much of the hardcore vets’ East Coast leg has been postponed, including a two-night stand that was set for tonight (April 14th) and tomorrow (April 15th) at Irving Plaza in New York City. Their trek with 7Seconds and Negative Approach is now scheduled to resume on April 26th in Austin, Texas.

    Circle Jerks shared a statement via a press release:

    “We had hoped it wouldn’t come to this, but our fearless singer, our dude, Keith Morris, is headed home to rest for 10 days as he recovers from COVID-19. This will not stop Keith! You have no idea how ecstatic we are to be on tour for the first time in 15 years and seeing your excitement every night has made it all worth it. Thank you! We plan to announce all rescheduled shows in the next week or two. And we will start the tour again on Tuesday, April 26th in Austin for two nights at the Mohawk. Get ready, Texas!

    This postponement is the reality of touring in 2022, but it does not take away how financially crippling it is for everyone involved – especially our good friends and supporting bands, 7Seconds & Negative Approach. We are selling silk screened posters signed by Keith Morris, John Brannon & Kevin Seconds in our online shop. All profits from this and the North American Flyer T-Shirt will be split equally between the three bands. If you want to support this tour, this is the best way to do it. Link in bio.

    We will continue to provide updates on Keith and all things Circle Jerks on our socials. We wish Keith a speedy recovery and cannot wait to see you all soon.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    circle jerks wild in the streets 40th anniversary reissue
     Editor's Pick
    Circle Jerks Announce Wild in the Streets 40th Anniversary Reissue, Unveil New Video for Title Track

    Prior to the postponements, Circle Jerks were out on their first tour in over 15 years. It marks the second time COVID has disrupted the band’s touring plans, as a string of 2021 Halloween shows were previously postponed due to positive tests within the road crew.

    Stay tuned for the rescheduled dates for the affected shows. Get tickets to Circle Jerks upcoming tour dates via Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Crosses

Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez Talk New ††† (Crosses) Songs, Musical Inspiration, Tour Plans, and More

April 13, 2022

The 69 Eyes new song

Veteran Goth Rockers The 69 Eyes Return with New Song "Drive": Stream

April 13, 2022

ghost nameless ghoul star wars

Ghost's New Nameless Ghoul Costumes Were Inspired by Star Wars

April 13, 2022

Rip Room song premiere

Art Punkers Rip Room Premiere New Song "Loose Ends": Stream

April 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Circle Jerks Postpone Several Dates on US Tour After Singer Keith Morris Contracts COVID-19

Menu Shop Search Sale