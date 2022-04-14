Circle Jerks have postponed a number of US tour dates after singer Keith Morris tested positive for COVID-19.

Much of the hardcore vets’ East Coast leg has been postponed, including a two-night stand that was set for tonight (April 14th) and tomorrow (April 15th) at Irving Plaza in New York City. Their trek with 7Seconds and Negative Approach is now scheduled to resume on April 26th in Austin, Texas.

Circle Jerks shared a statement via a press release:

“We had hoped it wouldn’t come to this, but our fearless singer, our dude, Keith Morris, is headed home to rest for 10 days as he recovers from COVID-19. This will not stop Keith! You have no idea how ecstatic we are to be on tour for the first time in 15 years and seeing your excitement every night has made it all worth it. Thank you! We plan to announce all rescheduled shows in the next week or two. And we will start the tour again on Tuesday, April 26th in Austin for two nights at the Mohawk. Get ready, Texas!

This postponement is the reality of touring in 2022, but it does not take away how financially crippling it is for everyone involved – especially our good friends and supporting bands, 7Seconds & Negative Approach. We are selling silk screened posters signed by Keith Morris, John Brannon & Kevin Seconds in our online shop. All profits from this and the North American Flyer T-Shirt will be split equally between the three bands. If you want to support this tour, this is the best way to do it. Link in bio.

We will continue to provide updates on Keith and all things Circle Jerks on our socials. We wish Keith a speedy recovery and cannot wait to see you all soon.”

Prior to the postponements, Circle Jerks were out on their first tour in over 15 years. It marks the second time COVID has disrupted the band’s touring plans, as a string of 2021 Halloween shows were previously postponed due to positive tests within the road crew.

Stay tuned for the rescheduled dates for the affected shows. Get tickets to Circle Jerks upcoming tour dates via Ticketmaster.