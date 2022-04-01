City Girls and Fivio Foreign Are “Top Notch” on New Single: Stream

City Girls return today with the new single “Top Notch,” a team-up with New York rapper Fivio Foreign. On the track, the duo of Yung Miami and JT blend their classic Southern hip-hop charm with the thundering grit of New York City drill rap.

Like all good things City Girls, “Top Notch” is unapologetically braggadocious, as Yung Miami and JT flaunt their wealth and high status: “I’m the baddest bitch on your newsfeed,” JT spits over a track by British producer AXL Beats. “Y’all gossiping, but who the news feed?/ I’m in the sky box, you in the nose bleeds/ Fly bitches need privacy.” Meanwhile, Fivio doubles-down on his own rags-to-riches story: “When I was down, I was broke but I told ’em I knew I’d be rich by the top of the week,” he raps.

Though Fivio claims “this is not a movie,” the Ben Marc-directed video for “Top Notch” comprises vivid montages as the track’s stars storm the New York City streets with style, posse in tow. Listen to “Top Notch” below.

“Top Notch” marks City Girls’ first release since their smash single from last May, “Twerkulator.” Last month, Fivio shared the single “Magic City,” which we crowned our Rap Song of the Week.