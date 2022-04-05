Menu
Clutch Unveil New Song “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)”: Stream

The band offers up the first taste of music from its forthcoming studio album

clutch red alert video
Clutch (photo by Dan Winters)
April 5, 2022 | 10:24am ET

    Clutch have unleashed the new song “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone),” the first taste of music from their as-yet-untitled forthcoming studio album.

    The song’s lyrics were inspired by an actual conspiracy theory involving the iconic Boss Metal Zone guitar pedal and COVID vaccines. As ridiculous as that sounds, frontman Neil Fallon fully embraced the Philip K. Dick vibes, as did music video director David Brodsky with a Blade Runner-style clip.

    “Early in 2021, I learned the Boss Metal Zone pedal schematic was being presented as ‘proof’ that the COVID-19 vaccine had an electronic component to communicate with 5G cellular networks,” Fallon commented in a press release. “It was, of course, nonsense. It sounded like a Philip K. Dick premise.”

    Related Video

    He continued: “I didn’t want to write a song specific to COVID-19 vaccines, so I went with the Philip K. Dick angle (again). Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? came to mind (replicants, in particular, representing what is real and not real, or is there a difference at all?). The video makes no secret that this is an homage to Philip K. Dick and a future where we have distortion coursing through our veins.”

    Musically, the song is a compact, three-minute rocker with bluesy riffs and breakneck grooves — as only Clutch can play them. Fallon’s delivery combines narrative with song, inserting backstory without obscuring the more direct lines of melody.

    “‘Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)’ is one of the faster cuts on our forthcoming album,” added drummer Jean-Paul Gaster. “It kicks in and hits like a freight train. The intensity of the recording reminds me of our live shows. This song cooks and I can’t wait to play it on tour!”

    clutch 2022 tour eyehategod the sword
    Clutch to Embark on 2022 North American Tour with Eyehategod, The Sword, and More

    Clutch say they’re going to sneak the new song into their setlist on their ongoing North American tour. The band is currently on the road with Eyehategod and Tiger Cub. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Below you can watch the video for “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone).”

