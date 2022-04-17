Billie Eilish’s Saturday night headlining performance at Coachella included a surprise appearance from Damon Albarn, who joined the young pop singer to perform Gorillaz’s classic “Feel Good Inc.”

Albarn initially joined Eilish on stage to lend vocals to “Getting Older,” from Eilish’s sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. The two, along with De La Soul’s Posdnuos, then launched into a rousing version of “Feel Good Inc.”

“[Damon] changed my life in a lot of ways, and changed my view of what music and art and creation could be,” Eilish told the crowd as she introduced Albarn. “My first favorite band ever was the Good, the Bad and the Queen when I was six years-old, and Blur changed the world, and Gorillaz changed the world, and this man is literally a genius, and that’s that.”

Eilish’s Coachella set spanned a total of 25 songs, pulling from both her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, and her sophomore follow-up, Happier Than Ever. The evening’s other surprise guest was Khalid, who joined Eilish to perform their duet, “lovely.”

“I should not be headlining this shit, but I’m so fucking grateful to be here,” Eilish told the crowd at one point. Later, as she concluded her set, she quipped, “I’m sorry I’m not Beyoncé.”

Watch footage of Eilish’s Coachella performance and see the full setlist below.

Setlist:

bury a friend

I Didn’t Change My Number

NDA

Therefore I Am

my strange addiction

idontwannabeyouanymore

lovely (with Khalid)

you should see me in a crown

Billie Bossa Nova

GOLDWING

Halley’s Comet

Oxytocin

ilomilo

i love you

Your Power

OverHeated

bellyache

ocean eyes

Getting Older (with Damon Albarn)

Feel Good Inc.(Gorillaz cover) (with Damon Albarn and Posdnuos of De La Soul)

when the party’s over

all the good girls go to hell

everything i wanted

bad guy

Happier Than Ever