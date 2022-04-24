Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Coachella 2022: Billie Eilish Brings Out Hayley Williams for “Misery Business”

They also teamed up on "Happier Than Ever"

Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams Coachella
Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams, photo via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 24, 2022 | 8:05am ET

    Billie Eilish surprised the Coachella faithful by bringing out Paramore’s Hayley Williams during her Saturday night headlining set.

    “Oh, look! An empty seat. Who’s that for?” Eilish teased before welcoming “my friend Hayley Williams!”

    Upon taking the stage, Williams proclaimed, “This is my first Coachella. Woah! Thanks for sharing this with me – this is sick!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Accompanied by Eilish’s brother Finneas on acoustic guitar, the pair performed Paramore’s classic song “Misery Business.” In between verses, Williams exclaimed, “We sound so good!”

    “Oh my fucking god,” Eilish said following their performance. “Absolutely what on Earth could be cooler than that? I’m dead serious.”

    Later in the evening,  Williams returned to the stage to join Eilish for “Happier Than Ever.”

    Advertisement

    Watch footage of Eilish and Williams’ on-stage collaboration below.

    During her weekend one headlining set, Eilish brought out Damon Albarn to perform Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.”

    Ed. Note: Head here to find our complete coverage of Coachella 2022.

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

billie eilish girl in red norwegian grammy

Billie Eilish Surprises girl in red with a Norwegian Grammy at Coachella

April 24, 2022

aespa Coachella

Coachella 2022: aespa Make Their US Live Debut

April 24, 2022

Harry Styles and Lizzo at Coachella

Coachella 2022: Lizzo Joins Harry Styles for "What Makes You Beautiful"

April 23, 2022

The Who concert review

The Who Kick Off 2022 North American Tour in Florida: Recap, Photos + Setlist

April 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Coachella 2022: Billie Eilish Brings Out Hayley Williams for "Misery Business"

Menu Shop Search Sale