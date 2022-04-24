Coachella 2022: Billie Eilish Brings Out Hayley Williams for “Misery Business”

Billie Eilish surprised the Coachella faithful by bringing out Paramore’s Hayley Williams during her Saturday night headlining set.

“Oh, look! An empty seat. Who’s that for?” Eilish teased before welcoming “my friend Hayley Williams!”

Upon taking the stage, Williams proclaimed, “This is my first Coachella. Woah! Thanks for sharing this with me – this is sick!”

Advertisement

Related Video

Accompanied by Eilish’s brother Finneas on acoustic guitar, the pair performed Paramore’s classic song “Misery Business.” In between verses, Williams exclaimed, “We sound so good!”

“Oh my fucking god,” Eilish said following their performance. “Absolutely what on Earth could be cooler than that? I’m dead serious.”

Later in the evening, Williams returned to the stage to join Eilish for “Happier Than Ever.”

Advertisement

Watch footage of Eilish and Williams’ on-stage collaboration below.

During her weekend one headlining set, Eilish brought out Damon Albarn to perform Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.”

Ed. Note: Head here to find our complete coverage of Coachella 2022.

hayley williams wore toxicity & KO in her hair at coachella with billie eilish so I wore toxicity & KO in my hair at coachella pic.twitter.com/INmn4ZnMBv — Good Dye Young 🌈 (@gooddyeyoung) April 24, 2022

Hayley Williams of Paramore joined Billie Eilish on stage for an acoustic version of 'Misery Business' at weekend two of #Coachella pic.twitter.com/qOlTVappX8 Advertisement — Bops And Bangers (@bopsandbangers) April 24, 2022